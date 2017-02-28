Second half comeback sends Lakers to section semis

DL not only took on the Otters but were peppered by a loud Fergus student section and even louder Mighty Otter Pep Band that had the gymnasium thumping in the first half.

“It’s so loud here and it’s crazy to get used to; you can’t even hear plays being called,” DL senior Mikayla Markuson said. “We need to get used to that going on as every crowd is going to get bigger. Once we got used to that it got easier.”

“It’s a fun environment to be in, but it’s definitely a shock and we were nervous,” said DL head coach Vanessa Keeler-Johnson.

Laker starter Abby Schramel picked up two quick fouls and Keeler-Johnson was forced to morph the game plan and insert bench players early.

The Lakers continued to pick up fouls putting the Otters at the line in the bonus with more than 10 minutes remaining in the first half.

Fergus Falls took advantage and built a 26-15 lead at the five-minute mark and led by nine at halftime 30-21.

“In that first half, holy cow, we did not show up to play,” Keeler-Johnson said. “I give credit to our kids for working hard and coming out of halftime. We just didn’t have the energy that first half.”

Momentum switched quickly as Schramel, Emily Larson and Markuson scored successive hoops to close to a 30-27 deficit out of the break.

Otter shooters went stone cold for the opening eight minutes of the second half.

Markuson stole the ball on the defensive end and drove the length of the court with a layup to close within a point and gave DL its first lead since the opening minute of the game 31-30 with 11:40 on the clock on the ensuing possession.

“We all worked really hard,” said Markuson. “This is the last game; we win or go home. It was really exciting and I had to kick it in gear.”

Lauren Tschider came off the bench and drilled a key three-pointer from the left wing to put DL up four points 34-30, followed by a Naomi Larson bucket for a six-point lead.

Fergus Falls finally broke the scoreless drought when Sabrina Fronning scored at the 10-minute mark.

Both defenses kept key scorers at bay in the game. With Schramel in and out after picking up her third foul late in the first half, the Otters’ defense circled around Bre Price, holding the Laker sophomore center to only four points in the game. The Lakers matched the effort keeping the Otters’ floor leader Katelyn Strand to only six points.

“We definitely went into this game thinking somebody else is going to have to beat us,” Keeler-Johnson said. “She’s a good player. When she’s on fire, she’s on fire and I didn’t want to give her a chance.”

Fergus Falls got to within three points on a Fronning basket to cut DL’s lead to 46-43 at the five-minute mark.

Price and Naomi Larson knocked down late free throws and the Otter shooters again went cold in the waning minutes.

DL got a balanced scoring attack with Naomi Larson leading the way with 13 points. Markuson and Schramel added 10 each. Lauryn Manning scored eight, Tschider six, Emily Larson six and Price four, three of which came at the line in crunch time. Manning and Schramel each had three baskets from the arc. Tschider scored all of her points on two threes.

“That’s the past three games and that’s what you need to do in the playoffs; you can’t rely on one kid,” Keeler-Johnson said. “I like where we’re at right now.”

Fronning scored 16 to pace the Otters, who finish the season 14-13.

The Lakers (13-14) will face the top-seeded Alexandria Cardinals Saturday, March 4 at 6 p.m. at Moorhead High School. The Cardinals defeated No. 8 Little Falls 62-33 to advance.

No. 6 Bemidji upset the defending champions No. 3 Thief River Falls 71-54 on the road. The Lumberjacks will play No. 2 Sartell-St. Stephen in the nightcap Saturday. Sartell defeated No. 7 Sauk Rapids-Rice 47-39 at home.

“We’ve played in Moorhead so we’ve shot on their rims and gotten used to it and we played a good Moorhead team,” Keeler-Johnson said. “We’re going to have to prepare for them (Alex), but we’re ready.”

Alexandria swept the season series but are without senior guard and career 1,000-point scorer Macy Hatlestad, who reinjured her knee late in the season. The two teams have not met since January 5 when Hatlestad was healthy.

DL 21 36 — 57

FF 30 22 — 52

DL - N. Larson 13, Markuson 10, Schramel 10, Manning 8, Tschider 6, E. Larson 6, Price 4.

FF - Fronning 16, Nelson 11, Norgard 8, Pearson 6, Strand 6, Spangler 3, Lundberg 1, Preston 1.