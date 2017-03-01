BASKETBALL: Lakers’ big three too much for Staples-Motley

Tanner Doppler led the way with 26 points. Adam Daggett scored 23 and Isaac Cihak added 22 as the three combined for 89 percent of the Lakers’ scoring in the game.

Detroit Lakes led by eight at halftime 36-28 and the Laker defense contained the Cardinals’ leading scorer Gavin Smith to win by 14 points.

Smith finished with 27 points to pace Staples-Motley. He had a career game in Detroit Lakes on Feb. 10 in the first meeting between the two teams scoring his 1,000th point while setting a Staples-Motley school record 43 in the game and tying the school mark of 10 made threes. He nearly led a huge second half comeback before falling to the Lakers late 84-82.

Jack Fietek and Josh Lombard also hit double figures for the Cardinals with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

DL snapped a three-game Cardinal win streak and their own two-game losing skid to improve to 14-10 overall. The Lakers finished in sole possession of second place in the conference with a 6-2 mark, behind only 7-1 Crosby-Ironton.

The Cardinals fall to 12-11 and finish conference play with a 2-6 mark.

The Lakers will wrap up the regular season with back-to-back section games at Bemidji Thursday, March 2 and Friday at Alexandria. Bemidji (17-7, 5-3) won in DL 76-74 on a buzzer-beater by Caleb Carlson Dec. 20. Alexandria sits atop the section at 7-2 and are 18-6 overall. The Cards won big in DL 86-62 Feb. 23.

DL is currently fifth out of eight teams in Section 8AAA with a 4-4 mark. Sauk Rapids-Rice holds the four spot at 5-5 and have a QRF ranking of 26 to the Lakers’ 32. At least one Laker win in the last two games will be key in securing a home playoff game given to the top four seeds via QRF calculation. DL holds a head-to-head tiebreaker with the Storm having won 76-73 on Feb. 3 in Sauk Rapids.

DL 36 44—80

S-M 28 38—66

DL - Isaac Cihak 22, Jackson Haire 1, Tanner Doppler 26, Adam Daggett 23, Nathan Johnson 2, Jacob Bettcher 2, Kai McLeod 4.

S-M - Josh Lombard 11, Gavin Smith 27, Derek Kennedy 6, Jack Fietek 12, Max Giza 2, Trey Skeesick 8.