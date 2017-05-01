Perham hands DL second loss

Detroit Lakes started with base hits by the first two batters of the game Mason Blank and Tucker Bergquist. Kai McLeod raked a line drive but hit the ball directly to Perham shortstop Josh Jeziorski, who quickly doubled off Blank at the second base bag.

Cleanup hitter Tristan Wimmer doubled to move Bergquist to third base but Perham starter Nick Lindberg induced a grounder back to the mound from Ethan Schweigert to keep a zero on the scoreboard.

Laker starter Jackson Haire retired Perham in order in the bottom half of the first.

Lindberg answered in the second fanning the side.

Matt Benke doubled to lead off the Perham second and moved to third on a Ty Moser single. Benke scored the first run on a wild pitch. The Jackets pushed three more runs across on a two-RBI single by Lindberg and a second wild pitch brought home Connor Breitenfeldt.

The lone Laker run in the third when Bergquist walked and scored on a McLoed hit.

Perham added three in the fourth on a rally started by Patrick Johnson being hit by pitch, followed by back-to-back doubles from Lindberg and Jeziorski. Ryan Kalina added a lone run in the fifth inning on a Breitenfeldt RBI single.

Jackson Haire took the loss for DL. He allowed six runs in four innings, struck out six and walked four. Spencer Heimark allowed one run on three hits with a strikeout in two innings of relief. Lindberg picked up the victory going six innings and striking out 10 Lakers. Johnson fanned two in an inning of relief.

Perham improved to 4-3. DL dropped to 2-2 will play another non-conference game Tuesday, May 2 at Moorhead in a game that was rescheduled from April 18. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Matson Field.

DL 001 000 0 — 1 6 1

PER 040 310 X — 8 8 1

WP: Nick Lindberg; LP: Jackson Haire

2B: DL: Tristan Wimmer: PER: Nick Lindberg, Matt Benke, Josh Jeziorski