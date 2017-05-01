Laker boys first, girls second at Panther Invite

“It was a new meet for us, and an opportunity to see some different competition,” head coach Mike Labine said. “I think both the athletes and the coaches enjoyed it and had a very positive experience. “Across the board, both teams really competed well. We had season bests and PR's all over the place.”

Aaron Johnson, Ben Nordmark and Isaac Thompson took home first place finishes for the boys team to lead the Lakers to a meet-best 197 points. The Panthers were second with 181.

Johnson swept the distance races placing first in the 1,600m (4:42.13) and 3,200m (10:31.40). Johnson had teammates in tow at the finish line. Connor Haugrud placed second in the 1,600 (4:45.03) with Grant Gallatin in fourth place (5:01.21). In the 3,200, Tanner Olson placed second (10:42.11) and Austin Gedrose was fourth (11:00.02). Haugrud added a runner-up finish in the 800m (2:05.98)

Thompson had two strong hurdling performances winning the 110m race (16.28) and taking third place in the 300m (43.55). Jake Bettcher added fifth place finishes in both races (19.43, 45.51).

Nordmark won the shot put with a throw of 49-05 with teammates Jay Nielsen (47-01) and Carson Tunheim (43-06) in third and fourth place, respectively. Tunheim led the discus throwers in second place (122-09).

Brady Labine placed in three events taking second in the 200m (23.35), second in pole vault (11-06) and fourth in the 100m dash (11.66).

Ben Heimark placed second in long jump (18-11) and Tristan Rader had the top triple jump of 38-03 in fourth place.

DL’s 4x200m relay team placed first (1:38.27) with the top team placing second in the three other relays.

Bre Price and Mackenzie Ostlie recorded victories for the Laker girls track team. The Lakers scored 157 team points to finish two behind the host Panthers (159).

Price continued to be the Laker leader in the field winning the shot put with a throw of 36-04 and discus 131-02.

Lizzie Johnson (33-03) and Elizabeth Lembke (31-01) placed third and fourth in the shot put. Danna Nephew was second to Price in the discus with a throw of 108-06. Johnson placed fifth at 95-01.

Ostlie ran 5:47.39 to win the 1,600m run by three seconds over runner-up Kaitlyn Fennigan of Spring Lake (5:50.19). Ava Steinmetz added a sixth place finish in 6:06.49. Ostlie recorded DL”s top 800m time placing third in 2:37.59.

Sydney Lundberg was the 100m hurdles runner-up (17.89); Ellen Teiken placed third in the 300m hurdles (53.24). The duo each finished fifth in the opposing races. Teiken ran 18.54 in the 100m while Lundberg crossed in 53.47 in the 300.

DL had two second place jumpers with Natalie Nelmark placing second in long jump (16-03.50) and Brina Smith runner-up in triple (33-00.50).

Gabby Fredrickson was the high jump runner-up (4-10). Johanna Jernberg placed sixth in the pole vault (8-00).

In sprints, Emily Larson finished fifth in the 100m dash (13.76); Olivia Hanninen ran 28.83 to place fifth in the 200m dash.

Carly Fritz was the top Laker in fourth place (1:07.63) in the 400; Jasmyn Hamm Coyne placed sixth (1:12.93).

DL’s top relay was second in the 4x200 (1:56.09). The 4x100 team placed third.

Don Fineran Panther Invitational

Girls team results

Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony 159, Detroit Lakes 157, North St. Paul 90, St. Croix Prep Academy 77, Tartan 61, Columbia Heights 10

Boys team results

Detroit Lakes 197, Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony 181, North St. Paul 63.5, Tartan 62, St. Croix Prep Academy 33, Columbia Heights 17.5