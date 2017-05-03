BASEBALL: Spuds jump on Lakers early

Ethan Frisch hit a two-run single to center to get Moorhead on the board in the first and scored on a Wyatt Gunkel single off Laker starter Jacob Bren.

Kai Holm added the Spuds’ fourth run on a fielder’s choice in the second inning. Braeton Wixo made the score 5-0 scoring unearned on a Laker error in the infield.

The Lakers scored in their final at-bats with a two out rally. Spencer Heimark knocked in Ethan Schweigart. Jacob Swiers came home on a throwing error.

Bren took the loss throwing three innings, allowing five runs, four earned. He fanned three Spuds and walked six. Heimark pitched the final three innings for DL. He allowed only two hits and pitched to contact with no walks.

Heimark was 2-2 at the plate with one RBI. Cleanup hitter Tristan Wimmer was 2-3 at the plate.

The Spuds combined to strike out a dozen Laker batters. Starter Caleb Saari struck out nine in five innings of work. He walked only one and allowed three hits in notching the victory.

Miles Watson and Sam Haiby each pitched an inning in relief. The Lakers got to Haiby for both runs in the seventh.

The Lakers (2-3) face East Grand Forks (4-9) in a non-conference doubleheader Thursday, May 4 at Washington Park. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.

DL 000 000 2 — 2 6 2

MHD 311 000 X — 5 6 0

WP: Caleb Saari; LP: Jacob Bren