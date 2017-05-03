State-ranked Lakers sweep Perham at home

The Lakers used the long ball hitting four home runs in a 9-6 victory in the opener led by two long balls by Rachael Perkins. Emily Schiltz and Mackenzie Braukmann also went yard.

Schiltz and Sydney Prussia led the way with three-hit games. Perkins knocked in four runs.

Detroit Lakes never trailed in the game building a 9-1 lead after four innings of play.

Madilyn Kirchner struck out 13 Yellowjackets while issuing only two walks. She scattered seven hits in picking up the complete game victory.

Kirchner also picked up the victory in the second game pitching five innings in a 12-3 win in game two. She walked four and fanned one. Kirchner has been the winning pitcher of record in four consecutive games.

Lauryn Manning finished the game with two strikeouts, one walk and Perham had two hits off the DL reliever.

The Lakers jumped out to a 6-0 lead scoring three times in each of the first two frames and put the game away with a big six-run fifth inning after Perham got on the board with a pair of runs in the top half to close to within four runs trailing 6-2.

DL took advantage of six Jacket miscues in the field.

Prussia had a home run and knocked in four runs.

Schiltz was strong in the leadoff spot hitting safely twice and walking twice. She scored three times and knocked in a pair.

Manning was 3-4 with two doubles and three runs scored.

Braukmann was 2-4 with a single, double and one RBI. For the second straight series of games, Braukmann made a highlight reel catch in centerfield.

The Laker junior started off game two with a diving grab of a sinking liner off the bat of Katie Zepper to halt a potential offensive push by the Jackets.

Braukmann has been stellar for the Lakers in center dating back to last year. She made two key defensive plays in a doubleheader sweep of Little Falls and Sartell-St. Stephen last week.

DL improves to 10-1 and is headed to a showdown of state-ranked teams on the road at undefeated No. 9AA Park Rapids Area (11-0) Thursday, May 4.

Both teams are 2-0 in the Mid-State Conference with a heavy schedule of conference games down the stretch for both clubs.

The teams were in a similar position last season when Park Rapids swept the Lakers in a pair of comeback victories with late-game heroics by scores of 8-6 and 10-9 at Snappy Park.

DL is scoring an average of 10.9 runs per game and allowing only 3.3. The Panthers are the top scoring team in Class AA with 13.4 runs per game, while allowing a measly 1.2 rpg.

Game 1

PER 001 050 0 — 6 7 2

DL 023 400 X — 9 14 2

WP: Madilyn Kirchner; LP: Katie Zepper

HR: Rachael Perkins (2), Emily Schiltz, Mackenzie Braukmann

Game 2

PER 001 020 0 — 3 6 6

DL 330 060 X — 12 7 0

WP: Madilyn Kirchner; LP: Katie Johnson

HR: Prussia