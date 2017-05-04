Search
    Lakers bounce back against Panthers

    By Robert Williams on May 4, 2017 at 10:05 p.m.
    Gabe Hanninen hits a forehand volley at the net in his No. 1 singles match with Park Rapids’ Conner Shaw Thursday in Detroit Lakes. Robert Williams/Tribune

    DL won six of seven matches to defeat Park Rapids in Mid-State Conference tennis action at home on Thursday.

    "It feels really good to pick up a win," Lakers head coach Tanner Beauchman said. "We knew going in to this match that it was a match we should win, but we didn't want to look past Park Rapids." 

    Tanner Doppler cruised in a two-singles victory over Zach Nelson at love. Conner Froke went the distance in a three-set victory over Nolan Booge 2-6, 6-2, 10-6.

    Braeden Wimmer was a straight set victor over Tanner Stomback 6-0, 6-3.

    All three Laker doubles teams won in straight sets surrendering only six games in six sets.

    "Our doubles teams were dominant. They executed the fundamentals and got off to fast starts."

    Adam Daggett and Austin Baker took out Nick Porozinski and Evan Booge two and one. Trey Seebold and Garrett Knopf defeated Gunnar Larson and Kenny David love and one. Caden Smith and Jacob Hanson moved to 5-1 this season beating Matt Bruce and Casimir Simonson one and one.

    The No. 1 singles match was a battle with Park Rapids’ Conner Shaw prevailing over Gabe Hanninen 7-6, 7-5.

    No rest for the Lakers as the team heads to Moorhead Friday, May 5 to take on the Spuds.

    Detroit Lakes 6, Park Rapids 1

    Singles

    #1 Conner Shaw (PR) over Gabe Hanninen (DL) 7-6, 7-5

    #2 Tanner Doppler (DL) over Zach Nelson (PR) 6-0, 6-0

    #3 Conner Froke (DL) over Nolan Booge (PR) 2-6, 6-2, 10-6

    #4 Braeden Wimmer (DL) over Tanner Stomback (PR) 6-0, 6-3

    Doubles

    #1 Adam Daggett/Austin Baker (DL) over Nick Porozinski/Evan Booge (PR) 6-2, 6-1

    #2 Trey Seebold/Garrett Knopf (DL) over Gunnar Larson/Kenny David (PR) 6-0, 6-1

    #3 Caden Smith/Jacob Hanson (DL) over Matt Bruce/Casimir Simonson (PR) 6-1, 6-1

    Robert Williams

    Robert is a Minnesota Newspaper Association award-winning Sports Editor at the Detroit Lakes Tribune. Williams worked prior as the Sports Editor in Perham for the Focus, a Forum Communications newspaper, from 2010-14. 

    RWilliams@dlnewspapers.com
    (218) 844-1442
