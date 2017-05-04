Laker girls best field at Wolverine Invite

The Lakers scoring foursome combined to shoot 330, winning by 16 strokes over Minnewaska.

Abby Schramel led the Lakers with a round of 80, good for sole possession of third place overall.

Shelby Busker and Maddie Herzog both shot 82 for shares of fifth place. Anna Cihak carded an 86 to place in the top 10 alone in eighth place.

Lauren Tschider shot a 94 to place in the top 20. Kaitlyn Pederson finished with a 106.

Pequot Lakes’ Alex Stone was the medalist shooting 75 to win by four strokes over runner-up Ashlyn Guggisberg of Minnewaska.

DL is off until Tuesday, May 9 for a 9 a.m. tee time at Moorhead Country Club.

Wolverine Invitational

Teams: Detroit Lakes 330, Minnewaska 346, Perham 351, Pequot Lake 385, Staples-Motley 386, Wadena-Deer Creek 405, Hawley 433, Pelican Rapids 435, Crosby-Ironton INC

Top 10: Alex Stone, PL 75, Ashlyn Guggisberg, MINN 79, Abby Schramel, DL 80, Mallory Belka, PER 81, Shelby Busker, DL 82, Maddie Herzog, DL 82, Anna Cihak, DL 86, Jessalyn Rondestvedt, WDC 89, 3 others at 89.