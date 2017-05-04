Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Laker girls best field at Wolverine Invite

    By Robert Williams on May 4, 2017 at 10:54 p.m.
    Detroit Lakes' Maddie Herzog punched out a drive on No. 5 Thursday during play on the Whitetail Run Golf Course in Wadena. Brian Hansel/Forum News Service

    The Lakers girls golf team picked up another victory defeating eight other teams Thursday at the Wolverine Invitational at Whitetail Run Golf Course in Wadena.

    The Lakers scoring foursome combined to shoot 330, winning by 16 strokes over Minnewaska.

    Abby Schramel led the Lakers with a round of 80, good for sole possession of third place overall.

    SHELBY BUSKER courtesy Brian Hansel/Forum News Service

    Shelby Busker and Maddie Herzog both shot 82 for shares of fifth place. Anna Cihak carded an 86 to place in the top 10 alone in eighth place.

    Lauren Tschider shot a 94 to place in the top 20. Kaitlyn Pederson finished with a 106.

    Pequot Lakes’ Alex Stone was the medalist shooting 75 to win by four strokes over runner-up Ashlyn Guggisberg of Minnewaska.

    DL is off until Tuesday, May 9 for a 9 a.m. tee time at Moorhead Country Club.

    Wolverine Invitational

    Teams: Detroit Lakes 330, Minnewaska 346, Perham 351, Pequot Lake 385, Staples-Motley 386, Wadena-Deer Creek 405, Hawley 433, Pelican Rapids 435, Crosby-Ironton INC

    Top 10: Alex Stone, PL 75, Ashlyn Guggisberg, MINN 79, Abby Schramel, DL 80, Mallory Belka, PER 81, Shelby Busker, DL 82, Maddie Herzog, DL 82, Anna Cihak, DL 86, Jessalyn Rondestvedt, WDC 89, 3 others at 89.

    Explore related topics:sportsLakersGolfwolverine invitational
    Robert Williams

    Robert is a Minnesota Newspaper Association award-winning Sports Editor at the Detroit Lakes Tribune. Williams worked prior as the Sports Editor in Perham for the Focus, a Forum Communications newspaper, from 2010-14. 

    RWilliams@dlnewspapers.com
    (218) 844-1442
    Advertisement