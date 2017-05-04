Incredible rally gives Lakers split with EGF

Tristan Wimmer laced a first pitch game-winning hit with the bases loaded and one out to give DL the crazy victory.

Wimmer had a monster game going 4-5 with six RBI and three runs scored. He jacked two home runs, his longest landing on North Shore Drive well past the right field fence.

The rally started with a walk to Kai McLeod and an error on a Tucker Bergquist ground ball. Wimmer doubled on his first of two hits in the inning. Ethan Schweigart singled; Mason Blank earned a walk. Jacob Bren was hit by pitch and Jacob Swiers walked as DL used any way possible to push runners around the bags.

Schweigart scored on a wild pitch to close within 12-8.

Max Christiansen came on in relief of Alex Mushitz and was greeted by a single from Spencer Heimark to score Blank.

Sully Wood singled and moved runners up a bag scoring Bren to get within a deuce 12-10.

Christiansen finally got the first out of the frame fanning McLeod. Bergquist hit a RBI single to cut the lead to 12-11 leading to Wimmer’s two-RBI hit for the wild win.

Kai McLeod came in from shortstop to throw 5.1 innings of relief for Heimark, who was knocked out the game after an inning and seven runs allowed. EGF got five runs, only two earned, off McLeod and Jackson Haire earned the victory after taking over in the top of the seventh.

Schweigart had three hits, a run and two RBI. Bergquist and Wood each had two-hit performances with one RBI.

The Green Wave exacted revenge in the nightcap winning 14-3 in five innings behind a four-hit performance by Coby Stauss. Stauss had two homers and two singles. Mushitz added three hits.

Schweigart led the Lakers going 2-2 with a pair of runs.

Haire took the loss after 3.2 innings and 10 runs allowed. Eli Brooks pitched the final inning and a third and allowed the final four runs.

Christiansen picked up the win working four innings of five-hit ball.

The 3-4 Lakers host Park Rapids (6-3) Friday May, 5 in a Mid-State Conference doubleheader.