Split golf squad takes Panther Invite

Senior Isaac Cihak and junior Ryan Paskey shot 79 and 81, respectively, to combine with Ginnaty’s team-leading 78 and Burnside in with a 79 for a one-stroke victory over East Grand Forks.

Burnside has played well early in his varsity career when in the lineup. He and Cihak had the low nines, both shooting a front-side 37. Ginnaty took charge for DL with the most consistent rounds of 40 and 38. Paskey was within three shots on either side carding 39 and 42.

The Lakers carded 319 to 320 from the Green Wave in a tight duel with the Section 8AA rivals. East Grand Forks was led by meet medalist Bauer Brown’s 71.

Another 8AA club in Pequot Lakes placed third 15 strokes back of DL.

Also making the trip on DL’s split squad were Wyatt Blomseth and Ryan Genz. Blomseth shot an 83, Genz came in with 86.

Lakers fifth at Fargo North Invite

DL’s other varsity squad traveled to Edgewood Golf Course and placed fifth in the 14-team field at the Fargo North Invite.

Ben Unruh cracked the top 10 with a round of 153, 11 strokes off the lead of medalist Adam Van Raden of Grand Forks Red River (142).

Red River won the team title with a score of 600, defeating Fargo Davies by 11 strokes. Sheyenne and Shanley placed third and fourth with scores of 617 and 630, respectively. The Lakers’ tied with Grand Forks Central for fifth with matching 640s.

Section rivals Crookston finished two strokes back of DL with 642 in a tie for seventh with West Fargo.

Aaron Schnathorst had a top 20 finish tied for 17th overall with a 158. Logan Burhans (162) and Riley Johnson (171) rounded out the DL scoring foursome. Lukas Justesen (172) and Jackson Carlblom (178) finished near the middle of the pack of 79 golfers in ties for 44th and 46th.

Detroit Lakes is in Bemidji at Town and Country Golf Course Monday, May 8 for a morning tee at 9 a.m.

Panther Invitational

Team scores: 1-Detroit Lakes 319, 2-East Grand Forks 320, 3-Pequot Lakes 334, 4-Mahnomen-Waubun 335, 5-Staples-Motley 340, 6-Barnesville 342, 7-Pine River-Backus 347, 8-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 348, 9-United North Central 349, 10-Nevis 429, 11t-Bagley inc., 11t-Fosston inc., 11t-Cass Lake-Bena inc.

Individual medalist: Bauer Brown (EGF) 71

Laker scores:

Collin Ginnaty 40-38 78

Hunter Burnside 37-42 79

Ryan Paskey 39-42 79

Isaac Cihak 37-44 81

Wyatt Blomseth 39-44 83

Ryan Genz 46-40 86

Fargo North Invite

Team scores: 1-Grand Forks Red River 600, 2-Fargo Davies 611, 3-Sheyenne 617, 4-Shanley 630, T5-Detroit Lakes 640, T5-Grand Forks Central 640, T7-Crookston 642, T7-West Fargo 642, T9-North-Gold 673, T9-Fargo South 673, 11-Perham 694, 12-Wahpeton 698, 13-Hawley 706, 14-North-Navy 746.

Individual medalist: Adam Van Raden (GFRR) 72-70 142

Laker scores:

Ben Unruh 73-80 153

Aaron Schnathorst 80-78 158

Logan Burhans 82-80 162

Riley Johnson 85-86 171

Lukas Justesen 90-82 172

Jackson Carlblom 89-89 178