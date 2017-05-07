Lakers fall by one to Spuds in Moorhead

Moorhead won three of four singles matches at one, two and the fourth spot. Adam Daggett secured the lone victory at three-singles coming back from a rough first set loss 6-1 to win the second in a tiebreaker and by a break in the third set 6-4.

“Adam didn't play his best match but he showed a lot of heart fighting his way to a three-set win,” said Beauchman.

Daggett is 3-0 in singles matches this season. All three matches have gone three sets.

Trey Seebold and Austin Baker needed three sets at one-doubles 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 over Jeron Sheldon and Michael Thibert.

Garrett Knopf and Conner Froke defeated Dash Hilgers and Ives Hilgers two and three at two-doubles.

“Knopf and Froke played our most consistent match,” Beauchman said. “They looked really good and controlled their match from start to finish. Conner currently has a 4-1 record in duals this season.”

The Spuds’ top two singles players won in straight sets over Gabe Hanninen and Tanner Doppler. Hager Walid and DL’s Braeden Wimmer went the distance with matching 7-5 wins for each player in the first two sets. Walid closed out the match 6-2 in the third.

“Wimmer played really well in a tough loss,” said Beauchman. “Braeden showed a lot of variety and you could see some things starting to click. He is young and learning how to play competitive tennis. It is only a matter of time before he starts pulling out those close matches.”

DL’s Jacob Hanson and Caden Smith dropped a break in the first set 6-4, and fell at No. 3 doubles in a 7-6 second set tiebreak.

The Lakers travel to Bemidji Tuesday, May 9 for a triangular with the host Jacks and East Grand Forks.

Moorhead 4, Detroit Lakes 3

Singles

#1 Brycen Lunak(M) over Gabe Hanninen (DL) 6-0, 6-1

#2 Carter Wolf (M) over Tanner Doppler (DL) 6-4, 6-1

#3 Adam Daggett (DL) over Griffen Krabbenhoft (M) 1-6, 7-6, 6-4

#4 Hager Walid (M) over Braeden Wimmer (DL) 7-5, 5-7, 6-2

Doubles

#1 Trey Seebold/Austin Baker (DL) over Jeron Sheldon/Michael Thibert (M) 6-1, 4-6, 6-3

#2 Garrett Knopf/Conner Froke (DL) over Dash Hilgers/Ives Hilgers (M) 6-2, 6-3

#3 Michael Overbo/Landon Overbo(M) over Jacob Hanson/Caden Smith (DL) 6-4, 7-6