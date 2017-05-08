Panthers sweep at Detroit Lakes

Laker starter Eli Brooks got in trouble early giving up two doubles in the first that turned into a pair of Panther runs.

Park Rapids broke open a 3-3 game in the top of the seventh with timely walks and two hits.

Wimmer’s long ball was his fifth of the season but the Lakers failed to get anyone on base in front of his solo shot.

The Lakers committed five errors in the game.

Wimmer was 2-3. Tucker Bergquist, Mason Blank, Sully Wood, and Spencer Heimark all had one hit for DL.

Game two was a wild affair with the Laker jumping out to an 8-0 lead after second inning but defense and pitching continued to be a struggle for the Lakers as the Panthers cross home plate 20 times to complete the sweep.

“We need to be able to mix up the pitches and throw them for strikes,” said head coach Mike Bommersbach. “Defensively many guys need to be an utility type player.”

The Lakers also played without Kai McLeod and Jacob Swiers who left the game with arm injuries.

“Hard to win with your second best hitter and starting shortstop is out as well as your starting right fielder and back up catcher,” Bommersbach said.

Scoring runs is certainly not the problem for this team. DL is averaging eight runs scored per game, but allowing 9.8. That is the second most runs allowed in all of Class AAA in front of only St. Paul Harding (11.2). DL is second in Section 8AAA in scoring behind 7-1 Bemidji with 9.4 rpg.

The Lakers showcased plenty of power at the plate in game two with Park Rapids.

Wimmer belted homers six and seven on the season, one being a grand slam. He was intentionally passed in two other at-bats going 3-3 in the game.

Jacob Bren got out of a slump with a grand slam of his own in the seventh inning. Heimark and Ethan Schweigart had two hit performances.

“Our pitchers are going to get hit; no one on the team throws hard enough to blow it by anyone,” said Bommersbach. “Our defense needs to pick up the pitcher.”

Errors again doomed DL as the Lakers hit double digits in the gaffe column.

Park Rapids got their bats going scoring five times in the third and fourth innings, seven times in the fifth to take a 17-13 lead and added three runs in the sixth.

DL scored five in their final at-bats to get within two runs but could not pull off another crazy comeback.

On Thursday, the Lakers scored nine times in the seventh to come back from eight runs down to upend East Grand Forks 13-12.

The Lakers have lost three straight and six of seven to fall to 3-6 overall and are 2-2 in the conference. DL travels to Staples-Motley for a Mid-State double dip Tuesday, May 9. The Cardinals are 2-10 and 1-5 in conference play.