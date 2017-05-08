DL takes Bemidji Invite Monday

The meet was held at Town & Country Golf Club, the home of the Section 8AA championship.

“We didn’t play very well but good enough to win at the section course,” DL head coach Bob Gorden said. “It wasn’t a very easy day, very windy.”

Isaac Cihak placed third overall with a 78 (+6). Cihak was the runner-up in 2016 to teammate Aaron Schnathorst at last season’s section meet.

Fergus Falls’ Nate Longtin took home medalist honors with a 76 (+4).

Ben Unruh and Wyatt Blomseth both shot matching 81s and Collin Ginnaty carded an 84 to round out the Laker team scoring.

Ryan Paskey and Schnathorst shot 87s and Hunter Burnside played as an individual and was a stroke back with 88.

DL makes a rare home stop Friday and Saturday, May 12-13 hosting the Northwest Invite at Detroit Country Club with a loaded field attending: Edina, Wayzata, Stillwater, Forest Lake, Anoka, Eastview, Cambridge, Moorhead, West Fargo, Sheyenne, and White Bear Lake.

Bemidji Invitational

Teams scores: 1-Detroit Lakes 324, 2-Crookston 327, 3-Fergus Falls 344, 4-Roseau 335, 5-East Grand Forks 346, 6-Pequot Lakes 348, 7-Greenway 351, 8-Thief River Falls 351, T9-Grand Rapids 357, T9-Staples-Motley 357, 11-Moorhead 360, 12-Mahnomen 362, 13-Park Rapids 373, 14-Wadena-Deer Creek 14.

Individual medalist: Nate Longtin (FF) 76 (+4)

Laker scores:

Isaac Cihak 78

Ben Unruh 81

Wyatt Blomseth 81

Collin Ginnaty 84

Ryan Paskey 87

Aaron Schnathorst 87

Hunter Burnside 88