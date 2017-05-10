Lakers drop pair at Bemidji triangular

The Lakers lost to the Lumberjacks 5-2 for the second time in a week and by the same score.

“We decided to make a few lineup changes,” DL head coach Tanner Beauchman said. “We loaded up our doubles hoping to sweep and we thought we could grind out a singles win.”

DL got that singles victory in the two-spot from eighth-grader Braeden Wimmer four and one over James Palmer.

“Braeden's win was huge<” said Beauchman. “Braeden has never played that high in our lineup, and getting a win was a huge confidence boost for him.”

DL’s second win came at two doubles from Tanner Doppler and Trey Seebold defeating Kolden Michalicek and Ben Hess 4-6, 6-4, 10-8.

“Tanner and Trey played really well down the stretch. Their match was close but they found another gear and closed out their match.”

The Jacks closed out the other three singles matches in straight sets.

The remaining two doubles matches were tight but went the way of the home team.

The Lakers swept all three doubles matches in a 4-3 loss to the Green Wave.

“It is always frustrating losing 3-4. We knew going in that we had the advantage in doubles and they had the advantage in singles. Our doubles teams took care of business. It wasn't always pretty but they got the job done. We hoped we could find a singles win but we struggled to maintain any momentum.”

The top two doubles teams of Seebold and Gabe Hanninen (one and two) and Garrett Knopf and Conner Froke (three and four) won in straight sets.

In the three spot, Jacob Hanson and Caden Smith defeated Justin Smerer and Noah Benjamin 4-6, 6-2, 12-10.

EGF took three of four singles matches in straight sets. At two-singles, Austin Baker had the Laker highlight of the dual, despite a loss falling to Hunter Olson 6-0, 2-6, and 11-9 in a third set tiebreak.

“Olson is one of the top players in our section. Austin battled his way to a second set win after dropping the first set 6-0. The tiebreak was back and forth, but Olson got the win by a two point margin. Even in the loss Austin should feel really good about pushing a player of that caliber to a third set tiebreak.”

The Lakers are the lone team at home Thursday, May 11 against Perham. The Lakers will look to avenge an earlier 4-3 loss to the Jackets this season in Perham

Bemidji 5, Detroit Lakes 2

Singles

#1 Spencer Konecne (B) over Austin Baker (DL) 6-0, 6-0

#2 Braeden Wimmer (DL) over James Palmer (B) 6-4, 6-1

#3 Wyatt Harrom (B) over Isaac Eggebraaten (DL) 6-2, 6-2

#4 Si Hess (B) over Ben Roth (DL) 6-2, 6-4

Doubles

#1 Cody Hendrickson/Nick Palmer (B) over Adam Daggett/Gabe Hanninen (DL) 3-6, 6-0, 10-8

#2 Tanner Doppler/Trey Seebold (DL) over Kolden Michalicek/Ben Hess (B) 4-6, 6-4, 10-8

#3 Bailey Harris/Adam Zaakso (B) over Conner Froke/Garrett Knopf (DL) 7-6, 6-3

East Grand Forks 4, Detroit Lakes 3

Singles

#1 Ben Kern (EGF) over Tanner Doppler (DL) 6-2, 7-5

#2 Hunter Olson (EGF) over Austin Baker (DL) 6-0, 2-6, 11-9

#3 Parker Anderson (EGF) over Adam Daggett (DL) 6-0, 6-4

#4 Blake Fetch (EGF) over Brayden Wimmer (DL) 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

#1 Trey Seebold/Gabe Hanninen (DL) over Tyler Schauer/Tucker Brown (EGF) 6-1, 6-2

#2 Garrett Knopf/Conner Froke (DL) over Justus Gauss/Justin Marciniak (EGF) 6-3, 6-4

#3 Jacob Hanson/Caden Smith (DL) over Justin Smerer/Noah Benjamin (EGF) 4-6, 6-2, 12-10