Laker baseball splits at Staples-Motley

The Cardinals earned the split winning game two 8-3.

DL broke open game one with a six-run third on runs by Eli Brooks, Jace Engelstad, Tucker Bergquist, Tristan Wimmer, Ethan Schweigart and Sully Wood.

Wimmer had a two-RBI double in the inning.

The Cardinals pecked away at the lead scoring once in the bottom half, and three runs in the fifth to cut the lead to 6-4.

Both teams traded a run in the sixth. Engelstad scored his second run of the game on a sacrifice fly by Schweigart to go up 7-4.

Staples-Motley answered with on in the fifth and two runs in their final regulation at-bats bottom of seven.

Wimmer continued his late game heroics this season scoring the game-winner in the ninth after leading off with a double. Schweigart knocked him in with a base hit to left field.

Jacob Bren threw 3.1 innings of relief to pick up the victory. He allowed two runs on two hits, struck out two and walked six.

In game two, the Cardinals erased a two-run deficit with a five-run third to go on to win 8-3.

Schweigart opened the scoring in the second after a single and steals of second and third coming home on a Wood bunt. Wood made the score 2-0 nabbing home after stealing second and moving to third on an Engelstad sacrifice.

Wimmer knocked in Bergquist in the third to cut the Cardinals’ lead to 5-3, but starter Reid Busker kept the Laker offense at bay with a complete game striking out 10 DL batters.

The Lakers are 4-7 overall and 3-3 in conference play. The Cardinals are 3-11 and 2-6. Pequot Lakes (9-3) is comfortably atop the Mid-State at 6-0 after a sweep of second place Park Rapids (8-6, 4-4) Tuesday.

The Lakers return home to host Little Falls and Thief River Falls in a triangular at Washington Park Friday, May 12.

DL 006 001 001 - 8 8 5

SM 001 031 200 - 7 4 3

WP: Bren; LP: Ben Olander

SM 005 003 - 8 7 0

DL 021 000 - 3 6 1

WP: Reid Busker; LP: Tucker Bergquist