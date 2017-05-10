Laker girls third at 8AA True Team

The Lakers scored 465 points for third behind defending champions Perham and Pequot Lakes, two teams that battled to the final relay to decide the winner.

“One thing we talked about was we had to battle and compete,” DL head coach Mike Labine said. “If you put everything you’ve got out there and it’s not good enough, that’s okay. We were going to go down giving everything we’ve got and I was so proud of the girls today.”

Pequot Lakes needed to stay near Perham in the final race of the day, the 4x400m relay, to hold on to a 17.5 point lead and did so winning the relay and unseating the defending champs 534-513.5. Relay victories were worth 30 points.

The Patriots have a savvy team with plenty of big meet experience, but got a full complement of scores to knock off a talented Perham squad.

“Pequot had a great day and I didn’t think they could beat Perham,” said Labine. “Everyone knows about Pequot’s top kids. They took 13 kids to state last year. They’re good, but it was their seconds; they really came through today and that’s the best thing about True Team track. Nobody wins this meet by themselves. It comes down to who has the whole package.”

Laker sophomore Bre Price recorded the lone Laker event victory throwing 126-10 in the discus, eight-feet better than runner-up Leah Muer of Perham. Laker senior Dannah Nephew set a personal record with a third place mark of 113-06.

“Bre has been consistent all year,” said Labine. “This is going to sound goofy, but technically, she’s still not very good. There are so many things that she can improve on, technically, but she’s brute forcing that sucker out there. She’s a kid that is just going to keep getting better. That’s the exciting thing about Bre. She works in the weight room and does the things we ask of her and because of that, I’m excited for what the future holds for her. Dannah threw the best throw of her life.”

Price was the shot put runner-up with a throw of 35-07, behind only Little Falls’ Amari Riley (36-01).

Long jumpers Karrigan Hallisey and Peyton Jernberg also starred for Detroit Lakes placing second and third, respectively.

“We thought we had four or five different jumpers we could have put in there and we picked those two because we thought they were going to have a huge day and they came through in second and third,” Labine said.

Sydney Lundberg placed fourth and seventh in the 100m and 300m hurdles. Ellen Teiken was the top 300 hurdler from DL placing fourth.

Emily Larson took fourth in the 100m dash and seventh in the 200.

Olivia Hanninen was the top Laker in the 400m placing fourth in a time of 63.14.

“I thought Livi Hanninen was great,” said Labine. “Every time I put her on the track I know I’m going to get the absolute best she’s got. She’s such a team player.”

Mackenzie Ostlie took charge in distance running placing fourth in the mile against tough competition from state champion cross country runners from Perham and added a fifth place 800m run.

Johanna Jernberg cracked the five with a fifth place pole vault of nine-feet.

DL’s 4x100m relay team had the top finish of all four relays taking third place.

The Laker girls have been rebuilding, True Team-wise, since winning four section meets in a row from 2011-2015.

“I’m not disappointed because we had the best day we could have had,” Labine said. “Those other two teams were just better than us. We knew we weren’t going to get too many wins in events. We had to stack together as many strong finishes as we could.”

Tuesday’s meet was the second of two home meets this season at Mollberg Field. The Lakers are off until Tuesday, May 16 at Staples-Motley, host of the Mid-State Conference Championships.

Section 8AA True Team Championship

1) Pequot Lakes 534 2) Perham 513.5 3) Detroit Lakes 465 4) Thief River Falls 406.5 5) Fergus Falls 404.5 6) Little Falls 340 7) Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 287.5 8) East Grand Forks 280 9) Ottertail Central 224.5 10) Bagley/Fosston 127.5

4x800m relay

5 Detroit Lakes 10:43.80

100m hurdles

4 Sydney Lundberg 18.04

12 Leah Chavez 19.08

100m dash

4 Emily Larson 13.56

13 Jackson Hegg 14.30

4x200m relay

4 Detroit Lakes 1:52.63

1,600m run

4 Mackenzie Ostlie 5:38.15

13 Ava Steinmetz 6:05.11

4x100m relay

3 Detroit Lakes 53.24

400m dash

4 Olivia Hanninen 63.14

13 Carly Fritz 67.23

300m hurdles

4 Ellen Teiken 52.49

7 Sydney Lundberg 52.84

800m run

5 Mackenzie Ostlie 2:34.30

12 Kennedy Hegg 2:45.42

200m dash

7 Emily Larson 28.72

13 Jackson Hegg 29.45

3,200m run

10 Katelyn McConky 13:41.24

12 Cortney Brodsho 13:53.82

4x400m relay

6 Detroit Lakes 4:28.18

Long Jump

2 Karrigan Hallisey 15-08

3 Peyton Jernberg 15-07.50

Triple Jump

6 Brina Smith 32-10

9 Josie Harrier 32-02

High Jump

7 Gabby Fredrickson 4-10

10 Teeya Doppler 04-06

Pole Vault

5 Johanna Jernberg 9-00

9 Jackson Hegg 7-06

Shot Put

2 Bre Price 35-07

6 Lizzie Johnson 32-05

Discus

1 Bre Price 126-10

3 Dannah Nephew 113-06