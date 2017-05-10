GOLF: Laker girls hold off Pirates by one stroke

The Lakers were playing without senior Abby Schramel, but freshman Shelby Busker shot a six-over 78 to win the tournament by one stroke over Crookston’s Ally Tiedemann (79) for medalist honors.

The top three teams: DL, Crookston and Bemidji, each had two golfers in the to six on the individual scoreboard.

Maddie Herzog shot an 85 for DL placing fifth. Crookston’s Maddie Nicholls and Bemidji’s Taylor Offerdahl tied for third with matching 84s. Bemidji’s Abbie Kelm was sixth two strokes behind Herzog with an 87.

Anna Cihak (91) and Lauren Tschider (95) comprised the final two scores for DL’s winning 349 in a meet where every stroke counted.

Also competing for the Lakers were McKenna Mallow (100) and Kaitlyn Peterson (111).

DL continues a season-long road trip Thursday, May 11 at the St. Cloud Country Club in a meet hosted by St. Cloud Tech.

Moorhead Invitational

1 Detroit Lakes 349 (+61), 2 Crookston 350, 3 Bemidji 376, 4 Moorhead 400, 5 Barnesville 417, 6 East Grand Forks 424.

Individuals

1 Shelby Busker DL 78 (+6)

2 Ally tiedemann CRO 79

T3 Maddie Nicholls CRO 84

T3 Taylor Offerdahl BEM 84

5 Maddie Herzog DL 85

6 Abbie Kelm BEM 87

Laker scores:

Shelby Busker 78

Maddie Herzog 85

Anna Cihak 91

Lauren Tschider 95

McKenna Mallow 100

Kaitlyn Peterson 111