Laker softball sweeps Cardinals at home

Madilyn Kirchner was in command of game one striking out 10 batters in a 7-0 shutout.

The Lakers scored twice in the second inning and put the game away with a five-run third to back up Kirchner’s outing.

Emily Schiltz, Rachael Perkins and MacKenzie Braukmann each had two hits in the game.

“We had good pitching performance and clutch hits by Braukmann in the third inning,” DL head coach Phil Kirchner said. “We took advantage of some Staples errors.”

DL’s bats came to life in a 23-4 wallop in the nightcap.

Perkins had a two-RBI single in a three-run first and added another RBI as DL scored five times in the second to go up 8-0 early.

Sydney Prussia crushed a ball over the centerfield fence and Betty Schouviller jacked a three-run homer to highlight a six-run third inning.

Prussia hit her second home run of the game in the fourth and DL blew up the fifth inning for six runs. Lauryn Manning, Madilyn Kirchner and Perkins all had RBIs in the frame.

Schiltz went 2-4, Manning was a perfect 4-4, Perkins went 2-3, Alexis Ostlie 2-2, and Madilyn Kirchner was 2-4.

Manning pitched five innings to earn the victory striking out four and walking four.

DL improves to 12-3 overall and 4-2 in Mid-State play. The Lakers face a big Section 8AAA matchup on the road against Alexandria Friday, May 11. Alex (10-5, 3-1) and DL (12-3, 3-1) are the top two teams in the section.