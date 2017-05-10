DL boys cruise to third straight True Team section title

“I think we had kids step up and exceed a lot of expectations in many events,” said head coach Bill Kvebak.

The Lakers got off to a hot start winning the 4x800m relay, which foreshadowed a solid day in relays as DL placed first in three of the four races, second in the 4x400.

“As a team, we really came together today,” said Kvebak. “If you look at our results, we had very few firsts.”

Jay Nielsen bucked that trend in a big way throwing what would be a state qualifying distance of 162-06 to take first in the discus. His nearest competitor, Nick Maslowski of Little Falls, threw 137-11.

“He can write his own ticket to the state meet,” Kvebak said “That’s a huge throw.”

Nielsen and Ben Nordmark had back-to-back shot put placings in third and fourth. Nordmark took third with a throw of 48-feet; Nielsen was just behind at 46-00.50.

Brady Labine was the only runner to clip 12-seconds in winning the 100m dash with a time of 11.88. Labine did so despite battling the flu, which had him questionable to compete hours before the meet.

The DL senior added a runner-up 200m time of 23.78 with teammate Jaeger Gulseth in third place (24.51). Gulseth held off a hard-charging Ben Nelson of Pequot Lakes to nab third place.

Labine was also the pole vault runner-up at 12-feet.

The Lakers showcased a nice mix of athletes who were competing for top spots complemented by consistent efforts from the rest of the team.

“You can build a team around this type of event,” said Kvebak. “This is almost the peak. We’ve got individuals that are going to peak later in June. But, for a large number of our kids, this is it.”

Isaiah Thompson had another strong effort in hurdles placing fourth in the 110 and and 300m races. He also ran the fastest leg of the 4x200 relay team.

“The kid does not act like a freshman as far as running,” said Kvebak.

Jake Bettcher placed fifth behind Thompson in the 300m hurdles and eighth in the 110.

Top 10 finishes are key to winning at True Team and the Lakers have adapted and improved to a group effort that fits the format.

“We’re in a situation right now that fits this team really well,” said Kvebak. “We’ve had good success with distance from cross country the past few years and right now we’ve got speed.”

Connor Haugrud was solid in distance with a 800m runner-up finish, and sixth place in the 1,600 behind teammate Aaron Johnson in fifth. Johnson added a fourth-place two-mile time.

Reed Reller placed seventh in the 400m dash with Gulseth in ninth.

Ben Heimark and Cody Ulschmid were fifth and sixth, respectively, in the long jump.

“I was impressed to see him come up and do really well,” Kvebak said of Heimark, a freshman.

Heimark added a sixth place triple jump with senior Zack Buboltz placing ninth.

Zach Brandt and Bettcher finished in fourth and seventh place, respectively, in the high jump to round out a consistent day for Lakers both on the track and in the field.

The Lakers have three days to prepare for the upcoming state meet.

“Our initial goal was to get here and qualify,” said Kvebak. “We went to Moorhead and didn’t score a huge amount of points, but competed well in a lot of different events. We talked and needed to readjust our goals. It can’t be about qualifying. We’ve got to concentrate on going down there and getting on the podium and placing in the top three. If that's not the goal why get the bus?”

The Class AA State True Team meet will be held at Stillwater Senior High School Saturday, May 20 in Stillwater. Field events begin at 3 p.m., track at 4 p.m. All three Class meets will be streamed live on Milesplit.com

Section 8AA True Team Championships

1) Detroit Lakes 562.5 2) Pequot Lakes 469 2) Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 469 4) Perham 443 5) Little Falls 396 6) Fergus Falls 323 7) Ottertail Central 315.5 8) East Grand Forks 307.5 9) Thief River Falls 157.5 10) Bagley/Fosston 124.

4x800m relay

1 Detroit Lakes 8:40.33

110m hurdles

4 Isaiah Thompson 16.59

8 Jake Bettcher 17.97

100m dash

1 Brady Labine 11.88

5 Quinn Bakken 12.50

4x200m relay

1 Detroit Lakes 1:34.95

1,600m run

5 Aaron Johnson 4:45.69

6 Connor Haugrud 4:46.86

4x100m relay

1 Detroit Lakes 45.90

400m dash

7 Reed Reller 53.78

9 Jaeger Gulseth 54.38

300m hurdles

4 Isaiah Thompson 44.14

5 Jake Bettcher 45.19

800m run

2 Connor Haugrud 2:03.49

6 Zack Buboltz 2:08.93

200m dash

2 Brady Labine 23.78

3 Jaeger Gulseth 24.51

3,200m run

4 Aaron Johnson 10:19.90

7 Ben Nordmark 10:38.31

4x400m relay

2 Detroit Lakes 3:37.10

Long Jump

5 Ben Heimark 19-03.50

6 Cody Ulschmid 19-02

Triple Jump

6 Ben Heimark 38-07

9 Zack Buboltz 37-01

High Jump

4 Zach Brandt 5-06

7 Jake Bettcher 5-06

Pole Vault

2 Brady Labine 12-00

9 Zane Freeman 10-00

Shot Put

3 Ben Nordmark 48-00

4 Jay Nielsen 46-00.50

Discus

1 Jay Nielsen 162-06

6 Jacob Kerzman 127-07