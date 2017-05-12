Carlblom runner-up at Wildflower JV Invite

Carlblom tied with Fargo Davies Todd Olson two strokes back of medalist Max Karnik (77) of Davies.

The DL red team shot a team score of 359 with Will Stowman (90), Tyler Burnside (94), and Ryan Wheeler (96) scoring behind Carlblom. Davis won the meet with a 323, 13 strokes ahead of Sheyenne. Moorhead placed third with a 344.

DL’s white team placed 12th with 397, led by Ethan Anderson’s 95. Detroit Lakes Black finished in 13th place (425) with Jackson Maxwell in the top spot shooting 93.

The Laker JV will be in action Monday, May 15 at Detroit Country Club for a 9 a.m. start.

Detroit Lakes Boys Junior Varsity Invitational

Team scores: 1 Fargo Davies 323, 2 Sheyenne 336, 3 Moorhead 344, 4 GF Red River Red 350, 5 Bemidji 353, 6 West Fargo 358, 7 Detroit Lakes Red 359, 8 Fargo South 366, 9 GF Red River Black 368, 10 Fargo North 388, 11 Grand Forks Central 391, 12 Detroit Lakes White 397, 13 Detroit Lakes Black 425, 14 Fargo Shanley 429, 15 Fargo Oak Grove 451.

Individuals:

Medalist Max Karnik 77 Fargo Davies

T-2 Jackson Carlblom 79 Detroit Lakes

T-2 Todd Olson 79 Fargo Davies

4 Croix Golden 80 Bemidji

5 Riley Branvold 81 Sheyenne

Detroit Lakes Red: Jackson Carlblom 79, Will Stowman 90, Tyler Burnside 94, Ryan Wheeler 96, Jacob Walther 99, Carson Reep 102

Detroit Lakes White: Josh Noll 101, Caleb Fagerlie 96, PJ Hinrichs 108, Kyle Miller 114, Ethan Anderson 95

Detroit Lakes Black: Hayden Lacher 112, Reed Benson 114, Jackson Maxwell 93, Austin Cassavant 108, Jacob Carroll 116, Nick Maier 110