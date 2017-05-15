DL girls capture ninth Mid-State title

Detroit Lakes captured a ninth consecutive Mid-State Conference championship Monday at Headwaters Golf Course in Park Rapids defeating the host Panthers comfortably by 41 strokes.

The Lakers were also four strokes better than the 2016 meet in Wadena where, with Smith, they scored 322.

“It wasn’t really a surprise to us that we’d keep succeeding,” said Ms. Minnesota golf candidate Abby Schramel. “We knew we’d have to work a lot harder for it this year and it’s turned out great so far.”

Five of the six DL golfers earned All-Conference honors finishing behind medalist Alex Stone of Pequot Lakes. Stone won the meet shooting a 75.

Maddie Herzog continued a revolving door of the top three Laker golfers leading the team with a runner-up score of 76.

“Maddie, Abby and I feel like we’re all the same,” Shelby Busker said. “The big thing is handling my nerves and the mental game part that’s changed.”

Schramel was a stroke back of Herzog carding 77. Anna Cihak shot an 82 and Lauren Tschider is beginning to find her touch on the course after a slow start missing the early portion of the season by shooting an 83 with Busker one stroke back at 84.

“It’s a lot more leaning on each other as a team,” Schramel said. “We all have to go low instead of two or three of us.”

Herzog, Schramel and Busker have all recorded individual wins this season and with Tschider dropping strokes and Cihak capable of putting together a championship round, the extra work the team put in to move forward is coming to fruition as the season heads toward the playoffs.

“I put a lot of work in over the summer,” said Busker. “I played a lot of tournaments in the PGA and went to the cities and played all I could.”

Seventh-grader McKenna Mallow carded a 96 in her Mid-State debut.

There are distinct tendencies in high school golf in Minnesota when scores and golfers start to warm up with the temperatures after battling adverse conditions and wintry rust early in the year.

“I was a little higher early in the season but have consistently dropped strokes,” said Schramel. “You’ve got to peak in June. That’s the big thing.”

With the conference meet out of the way, the team’s sights will be set on the final meet of the regular season and their only home tournament Tuesday, May 23 at Detroit Country Club. After that last warm-up, the postseason begins with Subsections, Sections and ultimately, should things continue to play out as planned, a return to the State meet in Jordan.

“We’re looking at winning that one too,” said Schramel.

DL has won seven consecutive section titles and four of the past five Class AA state championships.

Lakers win again at Staples

DL used three top 10 finishes to win again at the Cardinal Invitational at The Vintage in Staples Saturday.

Schramel (79), Busker (81) and Herzog (81) led the way behind medalist and 2016 co-state Class AA state champion with Smith, Anni Heck. Heck won the meet with a 75, a stroke better than teammate Jaycee Rhodes.

Despite taking the top two individual spots, Visitation finished third (335) behind the Lakers’ winning score of 327 and Alexandria with 331.

Cihak shot an 86 to just miss the top 10 by three strokes in 12th position. Tschider and Mallow added scores of 90 and 93, respectively.

Mid-State Conference Championship

Teams: 1. DL 318 2. Park Rapids 359 3. Staples-Motley 363, 4. Pequot Lakes 368, 5. Wadena-Deer Creek 371, 6. Crosby-Ironton 436

All Conference:

Alex Stone PL 75

Abby Schrammel DL 77

Maddie Herzog DL 76

Anna Cihak DL 82

Lauren Tschider DL 83

Bo Erholtz SM 83

Shelby Busker DL 84

Other Laker scores:

McKenna Mallow 96

Cardinal Invitational - Staples

Teams: 1. DL 327, 2. Alexandria 331, 3. Visitation 335, 4. Eden Prairie 344, 5. Bemidji 359, 6. Elk River 371, 7. Park Rapids 374, 8. Staples-Motley 375, 9. Wadena-Deer Creek 401, 10. Princeton 402, 11. Osakis INC.

Top six:

Anni Heck Visitation 75

Jaycee Rhodes Visitation 76

Alayna Eldred Osakis 78

Abby Schramel DL 79

Bridget Amundson Alex 79

Lauren Stockmoe Alex 80

Laker scores:

Abby Schramel 79

Shelby Busker 81

Maddie Herzog 81

Anna Cihak 86

Lauren Tschider 90

McKenna Mallow 93