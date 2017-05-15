Seebold and Knopf break tie against Minnewaska

The two-dubs team of Conner Froke and Braeden Wimmer won handily love and one. Jake Hanson and Isaac Eggebraaten continued to play well with a statement win at love.

Adam Daggett showed up at four-singles this dual and took care of business one and love and the score was locked Lakers 3, Lakers 3.

“Adam has been Mr. Reliable this season,” DL head coach Tanner Beauchman said. “ We move him around our lineup and he always seems to come through for us.”

Meanwhile, Seebold and Knopf were gaining confidence as their match transpired.

“To be honest, it didn't look good for a while,” said Beauchman. “Trey and Garrett struggled during the first set and it took them some time to get going in the second set.”

They ended up winning the last four games of the second set to force a third. In the third, they jumped out to a 5-2 lead, but Minnewaska came back to tie it.

The DL duo controlled the third set decider winning 7-4 to seal the victory.

Detroit Lakes 4, Minnewaska 3

Singles

#1 Carter Lamont (M) over Gabe Hanninen (DL) 6-2. 6-4

#2 Tate Reichmann (M) over Tanner Doppler (DL) 6-0, 6-1

#3 Evan Palmer (M) over Austin Baker (DL) 6-1, 6-4

#4 Adam Daggett (DL) over Sam Peters (M) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

#1 Trey Seebold/Garrett Knopf (DL) over Zach Evans/Calvin Hoffman (M) 2-6, 6-2, 7-6

#2 Conner Froke/Braeden Wimmer (DL) over Nathan Gallagher/Cade Fier (M) 6-0, 6-1

#3 Jake Hanson/Isaac Eggebraaten (DL) over Ben Larson/Nik Vandyke (M) 6-0, 6-0