DL dominates in 24th straight Mid-State title

Blomseth and teammate Isaac Cihak battled for the individual title on a day when golfers were spread throughout the course making meetings with teammates more random than the usual order of play.

Both golfers were loose during play and it showed on the scorecards. Blomseth finished at even par 72 for the win with Cihak two shots back.

While winning this tournament as a team for nearly a quarter-century, there is little pressure on the Lakers coming into the meet. No more than they would put on themselves.

According to Head Coach Bob Gorden, the Lakers approach the conference meet like any other. The goal is to win it and be strong in the mindset that, as a team, these Lakers expect to win it.

Ben Unruh, fresh off a strong finish Saturday with a top-five finish at the Northwest Classic, landed back in fifth place, a three-way tie with teammates Ryan Paskey and Aaron Schnathorst with scores of 78.

All five golfers earned All-Conference honors for their efforts. Blomseth was honorable mention in 2016 and made the jump to All-Conference medalist this season, while the other four repeated as All-Conference golfers.

Blomseth was -1 on the front, +1 on the back nine. Cihak shot matching 37s, as did Unruh with 39s. Paskey went out 40 and in with 38. Schnathorst carded 42 and 36.

Freshman Hunter Burnside had a respectable round of 81 in his Mid-State debut and kept it steady shooting 40 and 41. His round was one stroke long of the honorable mention cut line at 80.

As a team, the top four Lakers shot 302, down 10 strokes from their Mid-State win in Wadena last year. Pequot Lakes placed second 24 shots back; Park Rapids was third with 340. The host Panthers edged Staples-Motley by one stroke for third place.

Two teams had a top player interrupt the line of Lakers atop the leaderboard. Beck Fernholtz of Staples was third overall shooting 76, while Hunter Clement of Pequot finished in fourth with 77.

The Lakers will be in action again this weekend as they host the East/West Challenge, a two-day event held in Bemidji and Park Rapids at Bemidji Town & Country and back at Headwaters.

The Lakers were runners-up to Moorhead last season before making the run to the state meet.

Mid State Conference Championships

Teams: 1. DL 302, 2. Pequot Lakes 326, 3. Park Rapids 340, 4. Staples-Motley 341, 5. Wadena-Deer Creek 394, 6. Crosby-Ironton INC.

All-Conference

Wyatt Blomseth 72

Isaac Cihak 74

Beck Fernholtz 76

Hunter Clement 77

Ben Unruh 78

Ryan Paskey 78

Aaron Schnathorst 78

Other Laker scores:

Hunter Burnside 81