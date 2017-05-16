Patriots clinch Mid-State in sweep over DL

In the opener, DL’s Jacob Bren and Pequot’s Ethan Lehman dueled on the mound.

The Patriots scored single runs in the third and sixth while Lehman kept Laker hitters at bay allowing only three hits.

Tristan Wimmer had two of those, a single and a double.

Bren pitched 6.2 innings of six-hit ball before being removed due to pitch count. He struck out five and walked three. Wimmer finished the game on the mound in relief.

Lehman completed the game without allowing a walk and fanned seven.

Tyler Manley yanked two homers and Zach Sjoblad added a long ball for the visitors in the 9-6 nightcap.

Pequot Lakes erupted early scoring multiple runs in the first three frames to take a 7-0 lead including back-to-back jacks by Manley and Sjoblad in the second inning. A wild pitch in the fifth game the Patriots an 8-0 lead.

The Lakers battled back with a five-run sixth. Sully Wood started off the rally with a single that scored Zach Leeb and Tucker Bergquist.

Wood and Wimmer scored on a line drive by Ethan Schweigart and Schweigart scored the fifth run on a single by Jace Engelstad.

Manley started off the bottom of the fifth with a solo shot to stymie Laker momentum and push the lead to 9-5.

Leeb singled and stole second in the seventh scoring on a Schweigart groundout for the 9-6 final.

The Patriots improved to 11-4 overall and ran the table in the Mid-State at 8-0 dethroning the Lakers in the final series of the season.

Wood took the loss on the mound. Austin Meister pitched all seven innings for the victory.

DL falls to 5-10 and finishes the season with a non-conference game at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (6-5) Friday, May 19 and a pair of section doubleheaders at home next week against Bemidji (10-1) and Thief River Falls (5-6).

PL 001 001 0 - 2 6 0

DL 000 000 0 - 0 3 2

WP: Lehman; LP: Bren

DL 000 005 1 - 6 7 2

PL 232 011 X - 9 10 2

WP: Meister; LP: Wood