Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Patriots clinch Mid-State in sweep over DL

    By Robert Williams Today at 9:40 a.m.
    Ethan Lehman pitched a complete game shutout with seven strikeouts and allowed only three Laker hits in the opening game of a Mid-State Conference doubleheader at Washington Park Monday. Robert Williams/Tribune

    Pequot Lakes completed a two-game sweep and finished off the Mid-State Conference title going undefeated in eight games after defeating Detroit Lakes 2-0 and 9-6 Monday at Washington Park.

    In the opener, DL’s Jacob Bren and Pequot’s Ethan Lehman dueled on the mound.

    The Patriots scored single runs in the third and sixth while Lehman kept Laker hitters at bay allowing only three hits.

    Tristan Wimmer had two of those, a single and a double.

    TRISTAN WIMMER

    Bren pitched 6.2 innings of six-hit ball before being removed due to pitch count. He struck out five and walked three. Wimmer finished the game on the mound in relief.

    Lehman completed the game without allowing a walk and fanned seven.

    Tyler Manley yanked two homers and Zach Sjoblad added a long ball for the visitors in the 9-6 nightcap.

    Pequot Lakes erupted early scoring multiple runs in the first three frames to take a 7-0 lead including back-to-back jacks by Manley and Sjoblad in the second inning. A wild pitch in the fifth game the Patriots an 8-0 lead.

    SULLY WOOD

    The Lakers battled back with a five-run sixth. Sully Wood started off the rally with a single that scored Zach Leeb and Tucker Bergquist.

    Wood and Wimmer scored on a line drive by Ethan Schweigart and Schweigart scored the fifth run on a single by Jace Engelstad.

    Manley started off the bottom of the fifth with a solo shot to stymie Laker momentum and push the lead to 9-5.

    Leeb singled and stole second in the seventh scoring on a Schweigart groundout for the 9-6 final.

    The Patriots improved to 11-4 overall and ran the table in the Mid-State at 8-0 dethroning the Lakers in the final series of the season.

    Wood took the loss on the mound. Austin Meister pitched all seven innings for the victory.

    DL falls to 5-10 and finishes the season with a non-conference game at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (6-5) Friday, May 19 and a pair of section doubleheaders at home next week against Bemidji (10-1) and Thief River Falls (5-6).

    PL 001 001 0 - 2 6 0

    DL 000 000 0 - 0 3 2

    WP: Lehman; LP: Bren

    DL 000 005 1 - 6   7 2

    PL 232 011 X - 9 10 2

    WP: Meister; LP: Wood

    Explore related topics:sportsLakersBaseballPequot Lakes PatriotsMid-State Conference
    Robert Williams

    Robert is a Minnesota Newspaper Association award-winning Sports Editor at the Detroit Lakes Tribune. Williams worked prior as the Sports Editor in Perham for the Focus, a Forum Communications newspaper, from 2010-14. 

    RWilliams@dlnewspapers.com
    (218) 844-1442
    Advertisement
    randomness