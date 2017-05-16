Laker offense explodes at Pequot Lakes

Prussia launched three home runs in the opener getting the scoring started with a solo shot in the first inning.

Detroit Lakes tacked on two more runs in the second inning on an Emily Schiltz double which scored Maycen Kirchner and Mackenzie Braukmann.

The Lakers blew the game open in the third on back-to-back jacks from Prussia and Lauryn Manning. The Lakers loaded the bases and Alexis Ostlie cleared the bags with a double to the gap scoring Perkins, Braukmann, and Schouviller.

DL led 8-3 after three innings of play.

The Lakers added a run in the fourth and erupted for nine in the fifth highlighted by Prussia's third home run of the game.

Prussia finished with the game with five RBI and continues a solid streak of hitting in her senior season. Prussia has hit 11 home runs from her cleanup spot in the order in 61 at-bats. She has a batting average of .492 and a slugging percentage of 1.142.

Plenty of other Lakers were hot at the dish in the 18-3 win. Prussia, Manning, and Braukmann collected three hits each, nine of the Lakers’ 19 in the game.

Madilyn Kirchner cruised in the circle with all the run support and improved to 10-2 on the season with the pitching victory.

The Lakers battled back from a 5-0 deficit with 11 unanswered runs in the nightcap.

The Patriots capitalized on two Laker errors and moved runners around on four hits to take the 5-0 lead in the first inning.

DL chipped away at the lead with a single run in the second inning and two runs in the third to close the gap to 5-3.

Pequot threatened in the fourth by loading the bases without an out.

Manning enticed three ground ball outs to hold Pequot Lakes scoreless.

Game momentum shifted and DL scored three more times in the fourth on RBI singles by Betty Schouviller, Mckenna Krengel, and Prussia.

The defense and pitching kept Pequot Lakes at bay as Detroit Lakes added three more runs in the sixth on a Madilyn Kirchner RBI single and a Maycen Kirchner double to the fence.

Schiltz, Prussia, Maycen Kirchner, and Braukmann all collected two hits.

DL finished with 11 hits in game two.

The Lakers finished in sole possession of second place in the Mid-State Conference at 6-2 behind Park Rapids (8-0). The Lakers complete the regular season with a home doubleheader Friday, May 19 against Moorhead.

The Lakers are 14-4 overall and are in the mix for a two or three section seed.

Defending section champions, the Alexandria Cardinals (11-5), are the likely top seed with the Lakers and Thief River Falls (12-5) battling for the second position.