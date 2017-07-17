Post 15 seventh playoff seed, face Blues in opener
The Detroit Lakes Post 15 baseball team is the seven-seed at the Sub-State 14 American Legion baseball tournament to be held in Alexandria July 20-24.
DL will face the No. 2-seeded Moorhead Blues in the opening round of the double elimination tournament Thursday, July 20 at 4 p.m., at Alexandria High School.
In the other game on that side of the bracket No. 3 faces No. 6 Alexandria in Thursday’s nightcap.
Bemidji is the top seed and will face No. 8 Thief River Falls in the first game of the tournament at 10 a.m. No. 4 Perham plays No. 5 East Grand Forks prior to DL’s game at 1 p.m.
Bemidji captured the top seed with a 12-2 record to finish atop the Northern Lakes Conference. Detroit Lakes finished with a record of 3-10, one of those wins coming against Moorhead in mid-June.
Northern Lakes Conference Final standings
Bemidji 12-2
Moorhead 10-3-1*
Alexandria 9-4
Perham 7-7
EG Forks 6-8
Fergus Falls 4-9
Detroit Lakes 3-10-1*
T River Falls 2-10-2*
(Ties indicate postponed games not made up)