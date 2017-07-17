Search
    Post 15 seventh playoff seed, face Blues in opener

    By Robert Williams Today at 10:04 a.m.
    Detroit Lakes and the Moorhead Blues square off in the team's opening game of the Sub-State 14 American Legion baseball tournament Thursday in Alexandria. File photo/Robert Williams

    The Detroit Lakes Post 15 baseball team is the seven-seed at the Sub-State 14 American Legion baseball tournament to be held in Alexandria July 20-24.

    DL will face the No. 2-seeded Moorhead Blues in the opening round of the double elimination tournament Thursday, July 20 at 4 p.m., at Alexandria High School.

    In the other game on that side of the bracket No. 3 faces No. 6 Alexandria in Thursday’s nightcap.

    Bemidji is the top seed and will face No. 8 Thief River Falls in the first game of the tournament at 10 a.m. No. 4 Perham plays No. 5 East Grand Forks prior to DL’s game at 1 p.m.

    Bemidji captured the top seed with a 12-2 record to finish atop the Northern Lakes Conference. Detroit Lakes finished with a record of 3-10, one of those wins coming against Moorhead in mid-June.

    Northern Lakes Conference Final standings

    Bemidji 12-2

    Moorhead 10-3-1*

    Alexandria 9-4

    Perham 7-7

    EG Forks 6-8

    Fergus Falls 4-9

    Detroit Lakes 3-10-1*

    T River Falls 2-10-2*

    (Ties indicate postponed games not made up)

    Robert Williams

    Sports Editor at the Detroit Lakes Tribune. Williams worked prior as the Sports Editor in Perham for the Focus, a Forum Communications newspaper, from 2010-14. 

    RWilliams@dlnewspapers.com
    (218) 844-1442
