Post 15 seventh playoff seed, face Blues in opener

DL will face the No. 2-seeded Moorhead Blues in the opening round of the double elimination tournament Thursday, July 20 at 4 p.m., at Alexandria High School.

In the other game on that side of the bracket No. 3 faces No. 6 Alexandria in Thursday’s nightcap.

Bemidji is the top seed and will face No. 8 Thief River Falls in the first game of the tournament at 10 a.m. No. 4 Perham plays No. 5 East Grand Forks prior to DL’s game at 1 p.m.

Bemidji captured the top seed with a 12-2 record to finish atop the Northern Lakes Conference. Detroit Lakes finished with a record of 3-10, one of those wins coming against Moorhead in mid-June.

Northern Lakes Conference Final standings

Bemidji 12-2

Moorhead 10-3-1*

Alexandria 9-4

Perham 7-7

EG Forks 6-8

Fergus Falls 4-9

Detroit Lakes 3-10-1*

T River Falls 2-10-2*

(Ties indicate postponed games not made up)