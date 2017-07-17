DL 18U fourth at Prairie Lakes tournament

New York Mills defeated Detroit Lakes 15-7 in the consolation game to capture third place.

Mills jumped out to an early lead scoring 6-0 in the top of the first inning.

DL manufactured one run in the home half after Mackenzie Braukmann doubled and took third on a Madi Kirchner sacrifice bunt. Lauryn Manning had an RBI groundout to short to get Braukmann home.

Mills added three more runs in the second to go up 9-1.

Josey Allen reached on an infield single in the Laker’s second inning. Laura Prussia was beaned to put two runners on for Alexis Ostlie. Ostlie singled to score Allen and Braukmann hit an RBI double to score Prussia to cut the deficit to 9-3.

Kirchner hit a two-RBI single down the left field line to get DL within four runs at 9-5.

Kenna Salo it a two-run, inside-the-park home run in the third as New York Mills stretched their lead to 13-5.

Prussia hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third to score Rachael Perkins.

Mills added two runs in the fourth and DL answered with one unearned run in the bottom half for the 15-7 final.

Games were limited to 75 minutes of playing time and the contest was called after four innings.

In the championship game, Hawley shutout Park Rapids 3-0 to advance to the state tournament.