Unruh 96th after first round of Amateur Championship

Unruh shot a 39 on the front nine to go out four over but found trouble on the backside with four bogeys and a pair of doubles.

Troy Johnson of Medina Golf and Country Club and Tyler Obermueller of Oak Marsh Golf Club share the lead with matching scores of 71 (+1).

University of Minnesota golfer and two-time Pine to Palm medalist Grady Meyer is in a three-way share of third place, a stroke back of the leaders, with Dave Carothers and Cecil Belisle at +2.

Last year’s champion Alex Uloth is tied for 57th place with a score of 79 (+9).