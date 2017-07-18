Unruh 96th after first round of Amateur Championship
Ben Unruh shot a 12-over, 82 and sits in a logjam of 14 golfers in a tie for 96th place after the first of two rounds Monday at the 114th Minnesota Golf Association Amateur Championship being played at the Interlachen Country Club in Edina.
Unruh shot a 39 on the front nine to go out four over but found trouble on the backside with four bogeys and a pair of doubles.
Troy Johnson of Medina Golf and Country Club and Tyler Obermueller of Oak Marsh Golf Club share the lead with matching scores of 71 (+1).
University of Minnesota golfer and two-time Pine to Palm medalist Grady Meyer is in a three-way share of third place, a stroke back of the leaders, with Dave Carothers and Cecil Belisle at +2.
Last year’s champion Alex Uloth is tied for 57th place with a score of 79 (+9).