The Lakers rolled past Cloquet 21-11 and Iowa champion Marion 22-16 on Saturday, then stymied Bismarck in the finals on Sunday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

“This was our highlight, winning the state tournament for the second year in a row and improving on our third-place finish here last year — by beating a very good Bismarck team that beat us here last year,” reflected coach Mike Gunderson.

The Lakers won “about seven of ten” tournaments entered the season, said Gunderson. That includes the Pacesetter regional, state, and four-state tournaments.

The Laker players are Clara Robin, Helena Daggett, Ella Okeson, Ella Bommersbach, Karlee Mace, Anna Askelson, Hannah Knoop, Brooke Markuson, Grace Gunderson, Ellie Bettcher, Ava Jones, and Sydney Borgman. Coach Gunderson is assisted by Bob Jones.

The Lakers lost to Bismarck in last year’s semifinals. This time, a stout defensive effort carried them in the finals.

“We played really good defense today, besides fouling a little too much, and were able to take them out of their offense at times,” said coach Gunderson.

Detroit Lakes led 19-12 with time running short before Bismarck’s tiny guard Paige Breuer bombed in a three-pointer to spark a comeback. The game was in doubt until the final seconds.

“Paige has made had a few of them this year — but that was the first one she’s made from NBA length,” said coach Brent Dschaak.

“That girl is really small, but what a gamer,” said Gunderson.”They have a lot of good players.”

Bismarck players are Mia Berryhill, Kaitlyn Tomann, Paige Breuer, Lauren Weiler, Madison Conner, London Dschaak, Raya Rood, Annika Kvien. Coaches Brent and Lauri Dschaak. The Showtime were missing Berryhill, their best player, who led them to the state championship, but broke her wrist in a July 4 accident.

The Showtime, which beat Rugby in the state finals, advanced to the four-state finals defeating Cloquet (MN) 22-13 and Cedar Falls (IA) 21-18.