DL Babe Ruth baseball qualifies for State

DL is a young squad with only one 15-year-old player on the roster. By comparison, the team they faced in the district championship final, Barnesville, has a vast majority of 15-year-olds playing.

“We’ve basically been playing teams that are a grade ahead of all of our guys,” said head coach Steve Tucker.

DL has an overall record of 32-18-2 and finished second in regular season league play after a busy season of 52 games.

The team has been led at the plate by a 13-year-old in Jordan Tucker. Tucker is batting .580 this season with the team-lead in at-bats (143), hits (83), runs scored (80), RBI (62), stolen bases (43), doubles (26) and triples (8).

Tucker had two big hits to keep the season alive in tournament play.

Detroit Lakes defeated Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 9-8 in a wild game to advance to the North District finals to face Barnesville at Centennial Fields in Moorhead.

After an early loss, DL had a tough run through the elimination bracket playing five games in a 24-hour span.

DL scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to defeat D-G-F after trailing 8-5 coming into their last at-bats.

Jordan Tucker was down two strikes with the bases loaded and fouled off two pitches before roping a bases-clearing hit down the line to tie the game 8-8. After Tucker advanced to third base, Tanner Brend hit a chopper to the third baseman, who had to charge the ball and threw high causing the first baseman to jump to make the catch. Coming down he collided with Brend racing down the line at the first base bag.

Brend was called safe after the dust cleared when the umpire ruled the first baseman did not come down on the base. Tucker came home with the winning run.

Tucker also kept the season alive breaking up a sixth inning 5-5 tie with Hawley the night prior with a gapper to right center for a 7-5 victory.

DL had to defeat Barnesville twice for the North championship and took care of game one 6-3, forcing a second game for the title.

Barnesville had only played three games advancing through the championship bracket, while DL was playing their sixth.

“They had all their pitching left; I used a lot of pitchers, tried to keep them under 75 pitches because then they only need one day of rest,” said coach Tucker.

Barnesville won game two 10-4 forcing DL to play the South District runners-up Parkers Prairie Monday for a spot at state.

With Minnesota’s new pitch count rule and the long trek through the bracket, DL was very low on pitchers for the biggest game of the season.

“I only had one pitcher left,” coach Tucker said.

Brend got the call.

Detroit Lakes defeated Parkers Prairie erasing an early three-run deficit in the second inning with a five-run third. The late-game heroics continued as Parkers tied the game at 5-5 and the game stayed that way until the bottom of the sixth.

Jordan Tucker was again in the middle of finding a way to victory.

He singled, stole second and advanced to third on a Brend grounder and scored on a sacrifice fly by Logan Lund with the game-winning RBI for a 6-5 victory.

Brend nearly came up with a huge complete game on the hill. He took DL into the seventh and got two outs with the tying run on second base.

Trevor Schnathorst took the hill to close out the game and got the final out sending Detroit Lakes into a celebration on their way to state.

Detroit Lakes squares off with Cold Spring in the opening game Thursday, July 27 at 10 a.m. at the New York Mills junior varsity field located at the high school. The tournament is a 12-team, double-elimination format. Wadena-Deer Creek awaits the winner in the second round.

Detroit Lakes District Tourney statistics

Jordan Tucker .571 16 H, 13 R, 15 RBI, 9 SB, 2 2B

Tanner Brend .482, 14 H, 7 R, 8 RBI, 5 SB

Logan Lund .520 13 H, 7 R, 8 RBI, 5 SB

Jaden Thorson .500, 5 H, 5 R, 5 RBI

JayLee Brandt .357, 5 H, 8 R, 8 BB, 3 SB, 1 3B

Jake Bishop .321, 9 H, 7 R, 4 RBI, 3 SB

Zack Oistad .304, 7 H, 5 R, 3 RBI, 1 SB

Andrew Kulik .294, 5 H, 6 R, 1 RBI, 2 SB, 1 2B

Trevor Schnathorst .260, 6 H, 4 R, 5 RBI, 2 2B

Blaine Henderson .222, 4 H, 3 R, 2 RBI

John Bergum 1.000, 2 H, 2 R, 3 RBI

Dylan Strawsell .250 2 H, 2R, 1 RBI

Connor Walsh .000, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 SB