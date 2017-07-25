Fellow Laker and North Dakota State University golfer Natalie Roth has sole possession of fourth place five strokes back of Smith.

Smith was three strokes down after the first round tied with Taylor Ledwein of New Prague Golf Club and Athena Yang of Edinburgh USA, all chasing leader Alexandra Stewart.

Smith followed up her first round 74 (+3) with a second round, one-under 69 for a one-over, tournament total of 143 strokes.

Stewart is alone in second place at four-over (146).

Roth had the second-best score of the second round with a 70, behind only Smith’s 69. Roth shot a first round 78 for a total of 148 (+6), one stroke out of third place, held by Sarah Burnham of Rush Creek Golf Club 147 (+5).

Trisa Hutchinson, also of Detroit Lakes and NDSU, is tied for 23rd with a two-round score of 167 (+25).