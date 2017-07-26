All-City Golf third round results

Wyatt Blomseth in the 11th grade division; Logan Burhans in 10th grade boys, Reed Benson - freshmen, Lukas Justesen eighth grade, Tommy Suckert 4-6 grade, McKenna Burhans in eighth grade girls and Mati Gerdes in seventh grade girls.

The final event takes place at Detroit Country Club Thursday, Aug. 3 at 5 p.m. The final date returns to the DCC Thursday, Aug. 3, at 5 p.m.

Players should contact Bob Gorden or Marg Smith at Lakeview for a tee time on August 3. The final rounds will tee off by grade. Awards will follow each grades’ play.

2017 Detroit Lakes All-City Boys Golf Championship

1st 25 pts, 2nd 20 pts, 3rd 19 pts. etc.

11th Grade Boys (Name, Lakeview, DCC, Lakeview, {Total Points})

Wyatt Blomseth 65, 75, 63, {72.5}

Ryan Wheeler N/A, 80, 80, {57}

Ryan Paskey 68, 75, X, {41}

Ben Unruh 68, 86, X, {36.5}

10th Grade Boys

Logan Burhans 68, 78, 68, {72.5}

Jackson Carlblom 72, 85, 71, {56.5}

Todd Olson 76, 81, 73, {55}

Tyler Burnside 72, 94, 78, {53.5}

Hunter Burnside 69, 78, X, {42.5}

9th Grade Boys

Reed Benson 96, X, X, {25}

Hayden Lacher 102, X, X {20}

8th Grade Boys

Lukas Justesen 69, 88, 76, {70}

Jake Green 83, 90, 73, {64}

Nick Hess 95, 92, 100, {56}

Jayden Gerdes 82, 100, X, {38}

CJ Kilmer 112, X, X, {17}

Clay Perkins X, 54, X, {17}

Elias Gloege X, 60, X, {15}

4-6 Grade Boys (9 holes)

Tommy Suckert 42, 47, 44, {75}

Garrett Hilde 45, 55, 45, {60}

Logan Schons 46, 61, X, {38}

Ben Hines 50, X, X, {18}

Carson Simonson 64, X, X, {17}

Girls Grade 8

McKenna Burhans 98, 58, 53, {64}

Evan Westrum 106, 48, 54, {59}

McKenna Mallow X, 46, 48, {50}

Girls Grade 7 (13 holes)

Mati Gerdes 58, 46, 89, {75}

Lexi Gerdes 62, 49, 92, {69}

Cora Martin 87, 65, 112, {57}