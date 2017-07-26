Search
    All-City Golf third round results

    By Robert Williams on Jul 26, 2017 at 3:06 p.m.
    Wyatt Blomseth leads the 11th grade division after three rounds of All-City Golf Tournament play. Robert Williams/Tribune

    Detroit Lakes All-City Golf Tournament participants completed round three Thursday in the second appearance at Lakeview Golf Course.

    Current leaders heading into the final round of play at Detroit Country Club are:

    Wyatt Blomseth in the 11th grade division; Logan Burhans in 10th grade boys, Reed Benson - freshmen, Lukas Justesen eighth grade, Tommy Suckert 4-6 grade, McKenna Burhans in eighth grade girls and Mati Gerdes in seventh grade girls.

    The final event takes place at Detroit Country Club Thursday, Aug. 3 at 5 p.m. The final date returns to the DCC Thursday, Aug. 3, at 5 p.m.

    Players should contact Bob Gorden or Marg Smith at Lakeview for a tee time on August 3. The final rounds will tee off by grade. Awards will follow each grades’ play.

    2017 Detroit Lakes All-City Boys Golf Championship

    1st 25 pts, 2nd 20 pts, 3rd 19 pts. etc.

    11th Grade Boys (Name, Lakeview, DCC, Lakeview, {Total Points})

    Wyatt Blomseth 65, 75, 63, {72.5}

    Ryan Wheeler N/A, 80, 80, {57}

    Ryan Paskey 68, 75, X, {41}

    Ben Unruh 68, 86, X, {36.5}

    10th Grade Boys

    Logan Burhans 68, 78, 68, {72.5}

    Jackson Carlblom 72, 85, 71, {56.5}

    Todd Olson 76, 81, 73, {55}

    Tyler Burnside 72, 94, 78, {53.5}

    Hunter Burnside 69, 78, X, {42.5}

    9th Grade Boys

    Reed Benson 96, X, X, {25}

    Hayden Lacher 102, X, X {20}

    8th Grade Boys

    Lukas Justesen 69, 88, 76, {70}

    Jake Green 83, 90, 73, {64}

    Nick Hess 95, 92, 100, {56}

    Jayden Gerdes 82, 100, X, {38}

    CJ Kilmer 112, X, X, {17}

    Clay Perkins X, 54, X, {17}

    Elias Gloege X, 60, X, {15}

    4-6 Grade Boys (9 holes)

    Tommy Suckert 42, 47, 44, {75}

    Garrett Hilde 45, 55, 45, {60}

    Logan Schons 46, 61, X, {38}

    Ben Hines 50, X, X, {18}

    Carson Simonson 64, X, X, {17}

    Girls Grade 8

    McKenna Burhans 98, 58, 53, {64}

    Evan Westrum 106, 48, 54, {59}

    McKenna Mallow X, 46, 48, {50}

    Girls Grade 7 (13 holes)

    Mati Gerdes 58, 46, 89, {75}

    Lexi Gerdes 62, 49, 92, {69}

    Cora Martin 87, 65, 112, {57}

    Robert Williams

    Sports Editor at the Detroit Lakes Tribune. Williams worked prior as the Sports Editor in Perham for the Focus, a Forum Communications newspaper, from 2010-14. 

    RWilliams@dlnewspapers.com
    (218) 844-1442
