All-City Golf third round results
Detroit Lakes All-City Golf Tournament participants completed round three Thursday in the second appearance at Lakeview Golf Course.
Current leaders heading into the final round of play at Detroit Country Club are:
Wyatt Blomseth in the 11th grade division; Logan Burhans in 10th grade boys, Reed Benson - freshmen, Lukas Justesen eighth grade, Tommy Suckert 4-6 grade, McKenna Burhans in eighth grade girls and Mati Gerdes in seventh grade girls.
The final event takes place at Detroit Country Club Thursday, Aug. 3 at 5 p.m. The final date returns to the DCC Thursday, Aug. 3, at 5 p.m.
Players should contact Bob Gorden or Marg Smith at Lakeview for a tee time on August 3. The final rounds will tee off by grade. Awards will follow each grades’ play.
2017 Detroit Lakes All-City Boys Golf Championship
1st 25 pts, 2nd 20 pts, 3rd 19 pts. etc.
11th Grade Boys (Name, Lakeview, DCC, Lakeview, {Total Points})
Wyatt Blomseth 65, 75, 63, {72.5}
Ryan Wheeler N/A, 80, 80, {57}
Ryan Paskey 68, 75, X, {41}
Ben Unruh 68, 86, X, {36.5}
10th Grade Boys
Logan Burhans 68, 78, 68, {72.5}
Jackson Carlblom 72, 85, 71, {56.5}
Todd Olson 76, 81, 73, {55}
Tyler Burnside 72, 94, 78, {53.5}
Hunter Burnside 69, 78, X, {42.5}
9th Grade Boys
Reed Benson 96, X, X, {25}
Hayden Lacher 102, X, X {20}
8th Grade Boys
Lukas Justesen 69, 88, 76, {70}
Jake Green 83, 90, 73, {64}
Nick Hess 95, 92, 100, {56}
Jayden Gerdes 82, 100, X, {38}
CJ Kilmer 112, X, X, {17}
Clay Perkins X, 54, X, {17}
Elias Gloege X, 60, X, {15}
4-6 Grade Boys (9 holes)
Tommy Suckert 42, 47, 44, {75}
Garrett Hilde 45, 55, 45, {60}
Logan Schons 46, 61, X, {38}
Ben Hines 50, X, X, {18}
Carson Simonson 64, X, X, {17}
Girls Grade 8
McKenna Burhans 98, 58, 53, {64}
Evan Westrum 106, 48, 54, {59}
McKenna Mallow X, 46, 48, {50}
Girls Grade 7 (13 holes)
Mati Gerdes 58, 46, 89, {75}
Lexi Gerdes 62, 49, 92, {69}
Cora Martin 87, 65, 112, {57}