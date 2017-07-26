Smith led by three shots at the turn but battled her putter during the final round of play.

“The greens all break to the big lake; it really messes with your mind,” she said. “I three-putted on nine for par and missed an eight-footer for birdie. I just lost so much confidence with my putter.”

Ironically, the tournament came down to matching four-foot putts on the 17th hole with Sarah Burnham.

“She’s a crazy, amazing golfer,” Smith said.

Burnham played the LPGA U.S. Open as a 19-year-old and is the reigning Big 10 Player of the Year out of Michigan State.

“Going down the stretch with Sarah you don’t want to go neck-and-neck,” said Smith. “You need three shots or more on the last day.”

Smith led by three strokes entering Wednesday’s round but by the time the duo reached the par 3, 17th hole, both golfers were all square and staring at four-foot putts.

Smith was ruled out and putted first sinking hers. Burnhams missed to give Smith a one-stroke lead heading to the 18th tee box.

“That was crucial,” said Smith.

Both golfers hit the fairway with drives on par 4, 388-yard 18th, but Smith was better on the approach setting up an eight-foot, uphill putt for birdie.

“That was my best iron all day,” Smith said.

Burnham stared at a 40-foot, downhill putt and both golfers two-putted to give Smith the title.

Smith has been close to winning the Amateur Championship before. She missed playing in 2016 due to her college schedule, but was in the last group at Interlachen in 2015 and shot in the second-to-last group in 2014.

“It’s kind of been outside my reach just because there are so many good amateur players in Minnesota,” she said. “It’s been tough. It’s a really a big win on my list.”

Fellow Laker alum and North Dakota State University senior Natalie Roth placed sixth overall with a three-day total score of 226 (+13), eight shots behind Smith.

Bison senior and Detroit Lakes’ native Trisa Hutchinson finished in a three-way tie for 23rd place with a score of 248 (+35).

"This is pretty surreal," Smith said during the awards ceremony. "I played with some pretty awesome players this week, old friends, new friends, that’s always great out there battling and was pretty exciting."

Next up for Smith is potentially the U.S. Amateur in California. She is the first alternate behind the four qualifiers ahead of her. If one of those golfers cannot play or if she is granted an exemption, she will appear. If that does not happen, she will be back in Detroit Lakes for the 85th Pine to Palm August 7-13.