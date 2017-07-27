Cold Spring sends DL Babe Ruth to state elimination bracket

Cold Spring started a hard-throwing lefty in Brady Linn who quieted Detroit Lakes bats through most of four innings. Linn earned the victory allowing only one run on three hits and he stranded four DL runners. He struck out five.

DL starter Andrew Kulik had some command problems and Cold Spring took advantage of an assortment of battery issues and took a 1-0 lead on the lone single of the first inning by Linn that scored Colton Baumgarden. Brock Humbert came home on a passed ball for a 2-0 lead.

Kulik righted the ship in the second striking out two batters and retiring Cold Spring in order. Logan Lund singled in the top half of two for DL’s first hit but did not advance past first base.

Cold Spring chased Kulik in the third scoring two more runs to lead 4-0 and got a pair of runs off reliever Cade Carley to push the margin to six runs.

Tanner Brend doubled to lead off the Lakers’ fourth and scored on a Kulik double to get DL on the board trailing 6-1. Linn contained anymore damage striking out Blaine Henderson with Lund and Kulik in scoring position.

Brend started the second Laker rally with a leadoff single in the top of the fifth. He scored quickly on a double by Lund to cut the lead to 6-2. Baumgarden, pitching in relief of Linn, stranded Lund at third base retiring Trevor Schnathorst, Dylan Strawsell, and Kulik in order. Schnathorst and Kulik were retired by Cold Spring shortstop Luke Humbert, who recorded four impressive assists in the game frustrating Laker hitters.

Luke Humbert and Baumgarden led off the Cold Spring sixth with singles and both scored on a single from Jaydon Phillipi for two big insurance runs and an 8-2 lead.

Henderson walked and took second base on an error to get DL started in their last at-bats, but Baumgarden shut the door with three consecutive outs.

Brend and Lund each had two of the Lakers’ five hits in the game. Brend scored both runs. Lund and Kulik each had one RBI.

Baumgarden, Luke Humbert and Linn all had multi-hit games, Linn with a game-high three singles.

Cold Spring plays Wadena-Deer Creek in the second round of championship play. DL will play again Friday, July 28 at Russ Jacobson Field in an elimination game. Opponent is to be determined and Friday’s first pitch is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.