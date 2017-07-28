Litchfield ends DL Babe Ruth season

Litchfield did not record a base hit until the fourth inning, but three of the first four batters of the game scored on two hit batsmen, a walk, an error and a sacrifice fly.

Litfield added to the lead with a bases loaded walk to Tyler Peterson in the bottom of the fourth.

Detroit Lakes had runners in scoring position in the first and third innings but could not capitalize.

Jordan Tucker was stranded at third base after singling in the first inning, stealing second and advancing to third on a fly ball.

Logan Lund was hit by pitch and he and Tucker attempted the double steal. Lund was safe at second, but the relay to the plate nabbed Tucker to keep DL from taking an early lead.

Leadoff hitter JayLee Brandt started a two-out rally in the third after being hit by pitch and stealing second. He took third on Tucker’s second single in as many at-bats, but Litchfield starter Jack Ramthun induced a groundout to third base off the bat of Tanner Brend.

Detroit Lakes avoided the shutout scoring in the top of the sixth.

Brandt walked and stole second base and came home on a Lund single to pull within four runs.

Tucker’s two singles led the way at the plate for DL. Lund, Andrew Kulik, and Brend each hit safely in the game.

The Lakers outhit Litchfield 5-3, all eight hits in the game were singles.

Detroit Lakes finishes the season 32-20-2 and while local Babe Ruth historical records are incomplete, this group of Lakers is believed to be the first Babe Ruth team from Detroit Lakes to appear in the state tournament.

The Lakers return all but one players after making that appearance as one of the youngest groups of the 12 qualifying teams.