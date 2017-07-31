Smith fires low round at 33rd Tuffy Nelson Classic

“We are really excited about it. It’s my first year of helping operate the Tuffy Nelson Classic with my team and Nick Anderson,” Perham Lakeside Golf Course’s Jeff Olson said. “Having the largest turnout ever is very exciting and that was a lot of fun. The pace of play was key today and we got everyone going for the 1 p.m. flight, so that was exciting for us.”

There were new champions crowned in every category of the tournament with lowest round of the tournament going to Detroit Lakes’ Kate Smith. Smith, the five-time Class AA Champion and recent winner of 75th Minnesota Golf Association’s Women’s Amateur Championship, added the Tuffy Nelson Classic to her resume. Smith fired a 63, winning the gross division by four strokes. John Carlson finished second place, shooting a 67. Taylor Cavanagh was third, finishing with a 69.

Gary Neu was the top individual golfer in the net division. He finished with a 62. Jen Hendrickson came in second place, finishing with a 64. Miles Nelson was third overall, finishing with a 64.

The annual event, which began in 1985, was started by George Thomas, Mac Tonkin and Bill Swanson, who were good friends of Tuffy Nelson. Nelson was at the first tournament. According to KLN Family Brands' Nick Anderson, the tournament raises money for cancer related charities, such as the Pinky Swear Foundation, among other charities that are important to the Nelson family.

Last year’s tournament was a down year numbers wise, but still eclipsed the 300 mark, finishing with 304 golfers. However, this year’s tournament blasted the previous mark of 322, which was set in 2015.

“It’s excellent for the area. First off to have a tournament that’s so established with so many players and then to have it go up another level, was very exciting for all of us,” Olson said. “It was exciting to see with the amount of tournaments that are out there and the demand for people’s time, for them to all be here is a major accomplishment in my book.”

Olson said he has been apart of the tournament for many years and did not anticipate the increase. He said the tournament was always large and always enjoyed it. He said he didn’t expect it, but it’s great to have. He said a lot of of the competitors were excited about the shape of the course and the new electric golf carts at the course. This year’s tournament added a new feature with live tournament scoring, which allowed golfers to track their progress and the standings as the tournament played out during the day.

The team of Charlie Cavanagh, Bob Cavanagh, Taylor Cavanagh and Lee Cavanagh captured top honors in the gross division, finishing with a 130. The team of Tom Thompson, Corey Nyhus, Curt Nyhus and Craig Palmer finished with a 132. Rich Bucholz, Trisa Hutchinson, Kate Smith and Kris Smith came in third with a 133.

The top net team was Troy Peterson, Paul Gilbertson, Jay Panzer and Justin Cross. They finished first with a round of 120. Dick Marsden, Chad Marsden, Chris Marsden and Chad Olson came in second, finishing with a 121. Gary Neu, Derek Neu, Bob Krusemark and Brian Mann finished with a 122 for third place.

Olson said this event is a bonus for the community and the golf course, along with all the people working the event. He said the staff, along with Emma Otto’s staff from the Lakeside Tap, put in long hours preparing and hosting the event. The tournament staff hopes the tournament continues its growth into the future. Olson said it meant a lot seeing the smiles on the faces of Kenny and Charlie Nelson and what the tournament means to them.

33rd annual Tuffy Nelson Classic

Friday, July 28, Perham Lakeside

Gross

1 Charlie Cavanagh (130)

Bob Cavanagh

Taylor Cavanagh

Lee Cavanagh

2 Tom Thompson (132)

Corey Nyhus

Curt Nyhus

Craig Palmer

3 Rich Bucholz (133)

Trisa Hutchinson

Kate Smith

Kris Smith

4 Nate Bormann (136)

Blake Kunza

Isaac Guck

Becca Huus

5 Pat Dolen (136)

Matt Eckhoff

Brian Mann

Pat Wier

6 Dustin Parker (136)

Rick Parker

Tyler Walz

Danny Ohman

7 Adam Dooley (137)

Steve Dooley

Wayne Caughey

Mark Kirkbride

8 Charlie Larson (138)

Josh Wolford

Mark Fraki

Mike Hepola

Net

1 Troy Peterson (120)

Paul Gilbertson

Jay Panzer

Justin Cross

2 Dick Marsden (121)

Chad Marsden

Chris Marsden

Chad Olson

3 Gary Neu (122)

Derek Neu

Bob Krusemark

Brian Mann

4 Greg Hamstad (125)

Dave Ellingson

Keith Carlson

Jim Buis

5 Jason Huus (125)

Jay Arvig

Michael Baso

Tim Hegguestuen

6 Lance Schultz (125)

Todd Ziemke

Jason Flatau

Dan McKnight

7 Tanner Lane (125)

Kane Hanson

Jeff Brandon

Ben Noah

8 Mike Herzog (126)

Josh Herzog

Michael Herzog

Alan Boehne

9 Miles Nelson (126)

Patty Nelson

Barry Nelson

Rachel Nelson

10 Chuck Sjostrom (126)

Doug Gillelund

John Gergen

Tim McLuaghlin

Individual Gross

1 Kate Smith (63)

2 John Carlson (67)

3 Taylor Cavanagh (69)

Individual Net

1 Gary Neu (62)

2 Jen Hendrickson (64)

3 Miles Nelson (64)