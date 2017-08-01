KDLM/Team Lab Laker Open August 18

Last year, the tournament was one of the largest ever with almost 300 golfers and raised $30,000 for Laker Athletics.

The tournament will be held on both the Detroit Country Club and Lakeview courses. This year’s tournament is on Friday, August 18. Registration and lunch will start at noon, followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m. at DCC and 1:30 p.m. at Lakeview.

The entry fee is $95 per player which includes: 18 holes of golf, golf cart (two carts per team), lunch, registration gift, one drink ticket, door prizes, on-course events, and dinner.

This year’s tourney is a return to the original format of five players per team.

Prizes will be awarded for both men’s and women’s teams on both courses as long as a minimum of three teams in each division is met.

As always, the tournament will include a variety of fun contests throughout the day.

The tourney is available on each course and is open to the first 36 registered and paid teams.

Team leaders are encouraged to fill out your team registration form and mail it along with payment to Linda Mallow.

The DCC fills up quickly, so if this is the course you wish to play, send it in soon. Please note that teams are not signed up until the form and payment are received.

Officials will assign player(s) to fill your any incomplete teams if single players have registered.

For questions or additional information please feel free to call Linda Mallow at 701-238-2412 or email lindatroy@loretel.net. To register online go to www.bit.do/lakeropen

According to the site, the Country Club registration has been filled to capacity, but opening are available to play Lakeview.