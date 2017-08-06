Thielen ready for Minnesota State Mankato field farewell

“I’m going to take advantage of it,’’ the wide receiver, who played his high school football at Detroit Lakes, Minn., said Friday. “It is going to be my last opportunity to kind of like have a game situation at Blakeslee Stadium. I have got a lot of great memories in that stadium and hopefully I’ll add to it.’’

The Vikings will conclude their camp run Tuesday at Mankato before they move next year to the new Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center in Eagan. They will have walk-throughs at Blakeslee on Monday and Tuesday mornings, but not a lot of memories come out of those.

At the night practice, the Vikings will welcome back about two dozen notable former players. Among those on hand will be Chuck Foreman, Ahmad Rashad, Rickey Young and Doug Sutherland. Also scheduled to attend is Ryan Hoag, who was Mr. Irrelevant in the 2003 draft out of Gustavus Adolphus but never got into an NFL regular-season game.

Hall of famer Alan Page visited Friday and Jim Marshall on Thursday, but neither is expected to come Saturday.

“It’s a sad day,’’ Foreman said. “When you think of the Vikings, you think of Mankato. It’s going to be a new beginning but there are so many great memories down here for all of us. I think the city is going to miss it, the fans will miss it, but then again they’ll have a new spot in Eagan, so we’ll see how that works out.’’