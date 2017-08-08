Area swimmers compete in major competitions

Bruce Paakh, 60, competed and placed in five different events at the National Masters.

Laker standout Jennifer Tracy, 14, competed in the Central Zone swim meet in Rochester placing in four different events.

Pechmann finished eighth in the 55-59 age group’s 800-free.

Paakh placed in five events: fourth in the 50-backstroke and 100-freestyle, fifth in the 50-breaststroke, sixth in the 50-freestyle and seventh in the 50-butterfly.

At the Central Zone, Tracy placed 19th in 50-butterfly, 15th in the 400-Individual Medley, ninth in the 100-butterfly and had her best finish of fifth in the 200-butterfly.