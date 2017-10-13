Lakers put Green Wave away early

Thompson was unstoppable scoring on runs of 31 and 47 yards to give the Lakers a 14-0 lead after one quarter of play.

The Lakers drove 71 yards on 11 plays on the opening drive of the game running the ball with Ben Nordmark, Jackson Haire and Cameron Erb to get to the 31-yard line. Thompson scored on his first touch of the ball down the right sideline to put DL up 6-0 four minutes into the game.

East Grand Forks picked up one first down on their first drive but Ben Boomgarden shot into the backfield forcing quarterback Carter Beck into the clutches of Jackson Fields and Nordmark on third-and-eight forcing a punt.

The teams traded fumbles.

Erb lost control of the ball on a handoff. The ball bounced into the air and into the arms of Jhett Pesch. Two plays later, Fields pounced on a Ethan Trebil fumble on a screen play to give DL the ball at the Wave 47.

On DL’s second play, Thompson sprinted down the left sideline to paydirt. Haire found Tanner Doppler on the fade for two points and a 14-0 lead with 1:50 remaining in the first quarter.

Trebil did much of the work on East Grand’s best drive of the game going 73 yards on five plays. Trebil scored on a 23-yard touchdown run on the opening play of the second quarter to make things interesting with DL leading 14-6.

Thompson had the play of the game on the ensuing kickoff.

He accepted the kick on his own 19-yard line and ran behind the blocking wall to the right. Upon meeting defenders, he cut back, reversed field, broke a tackle, stiff-armed a defender to the ground and sprinted 81 yards to the end zone and a 21-6 Laker lead after Braeden Wimmer’s point-after kick.

The return was the second kick six for Thompson this season. He had an 80-yard return at Park Rapids in week four.

East Grand Forks had three offensive drives the remainder of the half; the Laker defense forced a three and out on each possession.

Haire finished off an eight-play, 62-yard drive with a three-yard touchdown run to go up 27-6.

Doppler scored on a 22-yard pass from Haire in the final minute of the half to lead 33-6 at the break.

Neither team scored in the second half.

The Lakers had a pair of third quarter drives end in fumbles. East Grand turned the ball over on an interception.

Detroit Lakes gave the ball up in the red zone on a fumbled exchange. East Grand Forks needed a score to get back into the game but the Laker defense stiffened after the Wave moved deep into DL territory.

The Laker offense went three plays and punted for the first time in the game from the shadow of the end zone. The snap was high to punter Ethan Schweigart and his kick was partially blocked going out of bounds at the DL 22-yard line.

The Wave moved inside the Laker five-yard line and faced fourth and goal from the seven but Cooper Holm’s pass into the end zone was intercepted by Doppler for a DL touchback on the first play of the fourth quarter.

The Laker reserves polished off the game.

Thompson had his second big game of the season rushing 10 times for 198 yards. With his kickoff return and one reception for 18 yards, he had 291 all-purpose yards. Thompson nearly doubled East Grand’s offensive output by himself. The Wave had 152 total yards.

The Lakers accumulated 421 total yards, 378 of that coming on the ground.

Erb carried nine times for 76 yards.

Jay Nielsen led the Laker defense with three solo tackles and six assists.

Trebil led the Wave gaining 70 yards on 11 carries and scoring the only touchdown for the visitors.

DL improves to 2-5 overall. EGF falls to 2-5.

There were a number of pre-game celebrations including Parent’s Night and the dedication of the new scoreboard with Mark Hagedorn’s family in attendance. It was also Tackle Cancer night, Randy Shaver’s program to raise awareness and funds for cancer research.

Detroit Lakes completes regular season play Wednesday, Oct. 18 at Thief River Falls. The lone victory for the Prowlers this season was a 7-6 victory at home versus Park Rapids.

In Section 8AAAA play, Rocori improved to 7-0 with a 16-7 victory over previously undefeated Hutchinson. Fergus Falls won handily at Park Rapids 42-14 to move to 6-1 overall. The Otters have won six straight games. Willmar improved to 4-3 with an 8-6 win at Becker. St, Cloud Apollo (4-3) defeated Big Lake 27-18. Little Falls was thumped 41-6 by New London-Spicer. The Flyers and Lakers are tied with matching records of 2-5.

Rocori and Fergus Falls have clinched first round byes in the playoffs. The seeding of the final four teams will shake out during the upcoming short week.

EGF 0 6 0 0 - 6

DL 14 19 0 0 - 33

First quarter

D - Thompson 31 run (kick failed)

D - Thompson 47 run (Haire to Doppler)

Second quarter

E - Trebil 23 run (kick failed)

D - Thompson 81 kick return (B. Wimmer kick)

D - Haire 2 run (kick failed)

D - Doppler 22 pass from Haire (pass failed)