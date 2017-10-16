Lumberjacks shutout Lakers to end season

Despite the weather, everything seemed to click for the Lumberjacks (14-2-2), and a Linaes Whiting hat trick led them to a 7-0 Section 8A win Saturday over Detroit Lakes (7-9-1) at Chet Anderson Stadium.

The Jacks’ scoring frenzy started in the 15th minute, when Whiting hit sophomore Silas Hess with a cross for the opening goal.

By the half, Whiting had added two goals of his own, with Luke Hess picking up an assist on the first and James Siems on the second.

BHS didn’t slow down after the break. In minute 44, Haakan Thorsgard found the back of the net with a header from Luke Hess for the fourth goal, and Whiting finished out the hat trick in the 51st off an Aiden Helwig assist.

Three minutes later, Luke Hess set up his younger brother Silas to stretch it to 6-0, and John Chadwick closed it out in the 67th on a goal assisted by Aspen Galdamez.

Much of Bemidji’s offensive success came from set pieces from out wide or from plays that originated there.

“We seem to have success when we attack from the width, whether it’s a set piece or whatever,” BHS head coach Rick Toward said. “It’s been how many games in a row now? Sartell, the goals came from width. Hillcrest, the goals came from width. Pelican (Rapids), they came from width. We just keep working the ball down the sides and have success there.”

Adam Laakso and Jedidiah Bitter split the shutout as the BHS keepers. Bitter was the one tasked with stopping the Lakers’ lone shot on goal.

With the win, the Jacks advance to the section semifinals, in which they will host Sartell-St. Stephen. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at Chet Anderson Stadium.

Bemidji 7, Detroit Lakes 0

DL 0 0 — 0

BHS 3 4 — 7

First half: BHS GOAL (S. Hess, Whiting ast) 15’, 1-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Whiting, L. Hess ast) 24’, 2-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Whiting, Siems ast) 31’, 3-0 BHS.

Second half: BHS GOAL (H. Thorsgard, L. Hess ast) 44’, 4-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Whiting, Helwig ast) 51’, 5-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (L. Hess, S. Hess ast) 54’, 6-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Chadwick, Galdamez ast) 67’, 7-0 BHS.