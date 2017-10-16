Search
    Laker girls fall at Bemidji in 8A quarters

    By Robert Williams Today at 10:15 a.m.
    Laker senior Anna Payne dribbles against a Lumberjack defender in a 3-0 Section 8A quarterfinal loss at Bemidji State University Saturday night. Ryan Pietruszewski / Forum News Service

    The Section 8A girls soccer bracket has yet to show an upset, including Saturday night’s matchup between the north’s No. 2 Bemidji and No. 3 Detroit Lakes, which ended 3-0 in the Lumberjacks’ favor.

    The Jacks (11-5) will, however, need an upset to get past their semifinal opponent, the south’s top-seeded Sartell-St. Stephen, in order to punch a ticket to the section finals.

    It took some time to get a shot past the Lakers’ keeper Payton Carlblom, but Kinley Prestegard finally did in the 37th minute for her fourth goal of the season, assisted by Katie Alto.

    LAUREN TSCHIDER / Kari Tschider - Special to the Tribune

    It would be all Bemidji would need for the win – and for junior keeper Ali Beard to secure the four-save shutout – but the Jacks added two insurance goals late in the second half.

    Harper Toward doubled the Bemidji lead when Isabelle Morin took possession from a Detroit Lakes defender, moved it to Lindsey Hildenbrand, who found Toward with a nice pass for the goal.

    A few minutes later, Emma Dean launched a corner through to Annah Schussman on the far post for the 3-0 lead.

    Detroit Lakes finishes the season with a record of 10-7-1; three of those losses coming against the Lumberjacks.

    Bemidji will play at Sartell Tuesday, Oct. 17. The winner of that matchup plays the winner of North No. 1 East Grand Forks and South No. 2 St. Cloud Cathedral in the Section 8A finals, which will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at St. Cloud State.

    Robert Williams

    Sports Editor at the Detroit Lakes Tribune. Williams worked prior as the Sports Editor in Perham for the Focus, a Forum Communications newspaper, from 2010-14. 

    RWilliams@dlnewspapers.com
    (218) 844-1442
