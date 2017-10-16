Laker girls fall at Bemidji in 8A quarters

The Jacks (11-5) will, however, need an upset to get past their semifinal opponent, the south’s top-seeded Sartell-St. Stephen, in order to punch a ticket to the section finals.

It took some time to get a shot past the Lakers’ keeper Payton Carlblom, but Kinley Prestegard finally did in the 37th minute for her fourth goal of the season, assisted by Katie Alto.

It would be all Bemidji would need for the win – and for junior keeper Ali Beard to secure the four-save shutout – but the Jacks added two insurance goals late in the second half.

Harper Toward doubled the Bemidji lead when Isabelle Morin took possession from a Detroit Lakes defender, moved it to Lindsey Hildenbrand, who found Toward with a nice pass for the goal.

A few minutes later, Emma Dean launched a corner through to Annah Schussman on the far post for the 3-0 lead.

Detroit Lakes finishes the season with a record of 10-7-1; three of those losses coming against the Lumberjacks.

Bemidji will play at Sartell Tuesday, Oct. 17. The winner of that matchup plays the winner of North No. 1 East Grand Forks and South No. 2 St. Cloud Cathedral in the Section 8A finals, which will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at St. Cloud State.