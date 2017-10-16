DL swimmers rewrite record book in Section True Team victory

Despite the apparent dominance with records broken in nearly half of the events by DL swimmers, the Lumberjacks remained in striking distance setting up a wild finish in the 400-freestyle relay.

"It's awesome," said DL head coach Carol McCarthy. "We hung in there. On that relay, it's who is on that day and you just never know; it's kind of a mixed bag."

The Lakers held a 70.5-point lead beginning the 400 with the winning team gaining 72 for first place. Detroit Lakes needed at least one finish in the top five to assure a team title.

Bemidji had four teams in the top nine scoring 250 points with finishes in third (68 points), fifth (64), sixth (62) and ninth (56).

The DL quartet of Kaitlyn Peterson, Rachael Bolar, Abbi Smith and Chelsy Johnson picked up a crucial runner-up mark to best all four Bemidji teams and earn 70 points in a time of 4:05.53, finishing behind only Crookston’s winning time of 4:03.83.

Equally important were the three other Laker relay finishes, which is the point of the True Team meet structure.

DL’s B team of Maddie Henderson, Josie Retz, Marin Westrum and Addi Young placed 11th in 4:18.83 to score 52 points, followed by the C team of Mckenna Ruchti, Jessica Bolar, Lauren Krengel and Ellie Staley in 16th place to score 42 points. The fourth DL team of Lexi Gerdes, Rena McLeod, Lori Freeman and Rebecca Cannon placed 25th in the field of 30 to score the Lakers’ final 24 points. DL scored 188 total points in the race, 62 less than the Jacks but held on for the victory scoring 1,605.5 total team points to Bemidji’s 1,596.

The finish of the 400 created bedlam and a deafening roar from the crowd as the championship hung in the balance.

DL started off the day behind the Jacks after diving in the morning session.

The Lakers scored 94 points behind winner Lexi Yliniemi’s 372.60 first place score. Kennedy Hegg placed sixth (298.00) and Lexi Ostlie was 10 (257.75). Emma Disse was disqualified leaving at least 34 points off the board.

Bemidji scored 116 points with top finisher Alli Howard in fourth place.

The Lakers got going right off the bat in the afternoon session and had three swimmers win two individual races by the end of the meet: Syd Gulon, Ella Henderson and Jennifer Tracy.

Evan Westrum swam the third leg with Tracy and Gulon starting and Ella Henderson at anchor to begin the swim portion of the meet in record breaking fashion winning the 200-medley relay in 1:54.74, breaking a mark set by Bemidji's 2013 team (1:57.15).

Peterson swam 2:09.39 to win the 200-freestyle and Tracy picked up her first victory in the 200-Individual Medley with a new record time of 2:15.13. The former mark was held by Kara Fischer of Fergus Falls from 2007 (2:15.88).

Ella Henderson followed up with a 50-freestyle victory swimming 25.39. Westrum was Henderson's main competition finishing second in 26.87.

Tracy followed up with another meet record in the butterfly swimming 59.12 to win by more than five seconds. Tracy broke former Laker standout Melissa Paakh’s 2009 record of 59.68. Westrum was in the mix again placing fourth (1:05.44).

Ella Henderson earned a sweep of the freestyle sprints winning the 100 in 55.86 ahead of Bemidji’s Abby Yartz in second (56.21).

Gulon did double duty breaking both the meet and pool record in winning the 500-freestyle.

She swam a winning time of 5:19.77 to break her own True Team meet record of 5:24.13 and the pool record of 5:22.62 set by Bemidji's Steph Frey in 2011.

Gulon owns both the pool and school record in the 500-free and put her name up on the record board for a seventh time by the end of the meet Saturday.

Gulon’s time was well ahead of the field. Fosston/Bagley’s Hannah Noel was the runner-up more than half a minute behind (5:51.79). Peterson placed third with a time of 5:56.28.

Gulon anchored the next event following Ella Henderson, Tracy, and Westrum to keep the meet records falling with a new 200-free relay mark of 1:44.25. Crookston’s 2015 team held the former mark of 1:44.36.

Kate MacGregor of Crookston snapped the streak of Laker wins swimming 1:03.40 to win the backstroke. Josie Retz had the Lakers top time of 1:07.36 placing fourth.

Gulon broke a Paakh mark of 1:11.05 in the breaststroke swimming 1:10.09 to win the event. DL also got key finishes from Madi Gerdes in fourth, Ellie Staley in fifth and Chelsy Johnson in sixth taking four of the top six places and scoring a combined 132 points to 94 from the four Lumberjack swimmers to create the cushion DL needed to win the meet heading to the last relay.

McCarthy noted this is the best team she has coached at Detroit Lakes in the last decade and a half.

"Hands down, they are workers and they know when to dig deep and they have a lot of grit. Very impressed with this team, they're a great bunch of kids," McCarthy said.

Fergus Falls placed third in the team standings with 1,142.5; Perham/NY Mills placed fourth with 1,068, followed by Park Rapids 926.5, Thief River Falls 895.5, Fosston/Bagley 812, Crookston 723, and Warroad/Roseau 701.

The competition level between the top two teams sets up a big rematch in the section championships in early November. The two teams will also meet up Tuesday, Oct. 24 in a dual at Bemidji.

Detroit Lakes will make their fourth consecutive appearance at the Class A state True Team meet at the University of Minnesota’s Freeman Aquatic Center Thursday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m.

"That will be a fast field so we might switch a few things up," said McCarthy. "Every time you go back you get that experience and some of the girls have that experience and are ready to take on some of those teams and really have a good meet down there," McCarthy said.

The Lakers placed 11th in the field of a dozen teams last year. Visitation has won the past four state Class A True team meets. Aside from winning the past three section meets, DL made an appearance four years ago as a wild card.

Team results

1 Detroit Lakes 1605.5; 2 Bemidji 1596; 3 Fergus Falls 1142.5; 4 Perham/New York Mills 1068; 5 Park Rapids 926.5; 6 Thief River Falls 895.5; 7 Fosston Bagley 812; 8 Crookston 723; 9 Warroad/Roseau/G MR 701.

200 Medley Relay

1 Detroit Lakes A (Tracy, Gulon, Westrum, Henderson) 1:54.74*

5 DL B (Retz, Young, Gilbert, R. Bolar) 2:07.51

14 DL C (L. Gerdes, M. Gerdes, Martin, J. Bolar) 2:16.56

25 DL D (McLeod, Krengel, Balow, Gag) 2:57.53

200 Freestyle

1 Peterson (DL) 2:09.39

8 Smith 2:17.23

13 Retz 2:20.70

17 M. Gerdes 2:28.05

200 IM

1 Tracy (DL) 2:15.13*.

10 M. Henderson 2:40.02

12 L. Gerdes 2:43.79

14 M. Westrum 2:44.34

50 Freestyle

1 E. Henderson (DL) 25.39

2 E. Westrum 26.87

8 Young 28.10

T17 Martin 29.83

1 Meter Diving

1 Yliniemi (DL) 372.60

6 K. Hegg 298.00

10 Ostlie 257.75

100 Butterfly

1 Tracy (DL) 59.12*

4 Westrum 1:05.44

14 Martin 1:16.97

20 Ruchti 1:21.25

100 Freestyle

1 E. Henderson (DL) 55:86

7 Johnson 1:01.32

10 M. Henderson 1:03.57

12 Gilbert 1:04.02

500 Freestyle

1 Gulon (DL) 5:19.77* **

3 Peterson 5:56.28

10 Staley 6:06.59

16 M. Westrum 6:24.65

200 Freestyle Relay

1 Detroit Lakes A (E. Henderson, Tracy, Westrum, Gulon) 1:44.25*

4 DL B (Johnson, Young, M. Henderson, Peterson) 1:52.19

13 DL C (R. Bolar, Gilbert, Martin, Smith) 1:56.99

29 DL D (J. Bolar, Balow, Freeman, Cannon) 2:28.75

100 Backstroke

1 MacGregor (Crookston) 1:03.40

5 Retz 1:07.36

10 Smith 1:13.67

11 Gilbert 1:13.99

100 Breaststroke

1 Gulon (Detroit Lakes) 1:10.09*

4 M. Gerdes 1:16.70

5 Staley 1:18.34

6 Johnson 1:18.37

400 Freestyle Relay

1 Crookston A (Dingmann, Hoiland, Oman, MacGregor) 4:03.83

2 DL A (Peterson, R. Bolar, Smith, Johnson) 4:05.53

11 DL B (M. Henderson, Retz, M. Westrum, Young) 4:18.83

16 DL C (Ruchti, J. Bolar, Krengel, Staley) 4:39.02

25 DL D (L. Gerdes, McLeod, Freeman, Cannon) 5:31.70

*Meet record **Pool record