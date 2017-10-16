“At a youth level, we’re struggling,” DL head girls varsity coach Gretchen Norby said.

According to Norby, it’s the in-between age group that needs bolstering. Detroit Lakes has a solid turnout for Mites and Termites but the Laker program will not have a U12 team this year and that group between ages 10 and 12 is where the Skate Like a Girl Day is being used to try to draw and keep those players in the program, along with bringing in younger players to help improve in that area.

The U10 program currently has double figures in participation numbers and more in Mites. An ideal number would be around 15 players for U12 and a the same or a little less than that at the U10 level.

Part of the problem is girl’s and women’s hockey has struggled from the Olympic level on down. U.S. Women's National Hockey Team had to protest against USA Hockey, citing stalled negotiations for "fair wages and equitable support" from the organization leading up to the World Championships in March. The University of North Dakota disbanding their women’s hockey team did not help the overall vibe of the sport either.

“Truthfully, I think girls hockey has kind of worn out its...in the beginning it was hot and people were there. Now girls have so many more opportunities like dance and gymnastics,” said Norby.

The Laker high school program has a solid group to build around with 34 skaters this year.

Practice begins at the end of the month and girls hockey is the first program to get winter sports started with the opening game Thursday, Nov. 9 against Bemidji.

“First and foremost, I focus on those high school numbers,” said Norby. “It’s hard for me to look at it and say we’re having a problem with numbers, but my role with youth hockey’s coaching committee, when we look at those numbers and wonder where are we losing kids?”

A large number of players come out when they’re older, say seventh through ninth grade when playing junior varsity hockey and having a shot at the varsity program is feasible. Those players are not necessarily coming through the entire program which explains much of the absence at the U12 level.

“That’s too late,” said Norby. “How to curb that, I don’t know, but we don’t want to turn anyone away either.”

Skate Like a Girl Day Organizer Amy Coley started her daughter in the program when she was 10-years-old.

“Even that almost seemed too late,” said Coley.

Coley got involved in youth hockey to help spread the word about the girls program and take a lead role in helping to boost participation numbers.

Sunday’s event was the third Skate Like a Girl Day and the program has morphed since the first one that was put together in a couple weeks.

“The past couple times we’ve had more time to prepare and get the word out a little bit more,” Coley said. “Each time, the results are improving.”

Skaters at the program participate in fun both on and off the ice and interact with the girls varsity players. Creating those connections is key to keeping girls involved in hockey for the future.

There is also a battle to avoid typical cliches or assumptions about hockey as a sport.

“There is a stigma around hockey like it’s an elitist group, because of the cost or whatever,” said Norby. “Having this and giving people an opportunity to try it, no strings attached, just come try it. Hockey is going to sell itself. It’s such a fun game.”

The youth hockey association is taking a big step in fighting the argument of the cost of hockey by offering new skaters at the younger levels a free chance to try it out.

“If they want to try it out this year it’s free of cost,” Norby said. “They can come, we’ll get them equipment and they skate three times per week and they’re going to get better and hopefully, the hooks will be in and we can keep them. That’s the big thing right now.”

For more information on the hockey programs sponsored by the DL Youth Hockey Association visit their website http://www.dlyouthhockey.com.