Laker boys XC heads to sections with win at Park Rapids

Behind Olson and his lead team time of 17:01.9, the next four scoring Lakers were no more than 17 places back.

Tucker Strawsell (17:31.3) placed 12th, Grant Fritch-Gallatin (17:52.2) 17th, Austin Gedrose (17:56.5) 19th and Peyton Nordby in 21st running a time of 18:05.6.

Four teams had a pair of runners in the top 10 with Hunter Klimek in seventh joining Anderson for the Cardinals. Runner-up Jacob Bright and Jack Van Kempen in 10th represented West Central Area. The East Grand Forks duo of Cole Nowacki and Tyson Mahar finished sixth and ninth, respectively.

DL’s team depth and placing all five in the top 21 positions created the advantage in team standings with the Lakers scoring 73 to defeat the Cardinals with 94 points. Ada-Borup (115) and East Grand Forks (120) battled for third place.

Staples-Motley’s third runner Tanner Robben place 14th, but the next Cardinal to cross was in 33rd place.

The Lakers’ sixth and seventh runners, Gabe Kitzman (43rd -19:02.2) and Braedon Davidson (44th-19:04.6), were on the heels of the Cardinals’ fifth scoring runner Bentley Christensen in 39th place (18:55.2).

Detroit Lakes was coming off a fourth consecutive Mid-State Conference Championship last week and head to the Section 8AA Championships in top form.

The Section 8AA meet will be held at Pebble Lake Golf Club in Fergus Falls Thursday - Oct 26 beginning at 4:15 p.m.

Park Rapids Invitational

Boys team results: 1 Detroit Lakes 73, 2 Staples-Motley 94, 3 Ada-Borup 115, 4 East Grand Forks 120, 5 Breck/Wahp 136, 6 Pequot Lakes 157, 7 D-G-F 189, 8 West Central Area 209, 9 Park Rapids 266, 10 Hawley 276, 10 Frazee 276, 12 Bagley/Fosston 330, 13 Roseau 340, 14 LPGE 363, 15 LOW 423, 16 West Marshall Fusion 521.

Individual top 10

1 Emmet Anderson Staples-Motley 16:14.7

2 Jacob Bright West Central Area 16:49.2

3 Christian Sterton Ada-Borup 16:59.9

4 Tanner Olson Detroit Lakes 17:01.9

5 Zach Haire Breck/Wahp 17:04.5

6 Cole Nowacki East Grand Forks 17:14.7

7 Hunter Klimek Staples-Motley 17:17.4

8 Hunter Gowin Breck/Wahp 17:20.0

9 Tyson Mahar East Grand Forks 17:22.3

10 Jack Van Kempen West Central Area 17:24.5

Detroit Lakes:

4 Tanner Olson 17:01.9

12 Tucker Strawsell 17:31.3

17 Grant Fritch-Gallatin 17:52.2

19 Austin Gedrose 17:56.5

21 Peyton Nordby 18:05.6

43 Gabe Kitzman 19:02.2

44 Braedon Davidson 19:04.6