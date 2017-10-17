Laker volleyball gaining late-season momentum

The Lakers defeated Dassel-Cokato after dropping the first set 26-24 only to rally with a big win in set two 25-9 and winning the race to 15 by four points.

DL and Mabel-Canton split the first two sets, the Lakers winning 25-19 and falling 25-23 before another tight win in the third 15-13.

The lone loss was to Pine River-Backus 25-17 and 15-15.

The Lakers swept Monticello 25-21, 25-15 to improve their overall record to 12-14.

Since enduring a tough schedule to start the season with six straight losses, the Lakers have gone 12-8 down the stretch.

DL hosts Frazee (10-15) Tuesday, Oct. 17 in the final game of the regular season. The Hornets are coming off three consecutive losses to tough competition in Park Rapids (17-2), D-G-F (13-10) and Perham (14-11).

Both DL and Frazee will be looking to head to the playoffs with momentum from a win to end the season at Ralph Anderson Gymnasium.

The Lakers are currently fifth in the seven-team south subsection of 8AA within a QRF tiebreaker scenario with fourth place Crosby-Ironton. The Lakers defeated the Rangers at home 3-1 in mid-September. C-I (14-7 travels to Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Tuesday, Oct 17 and plays in the Fergus Falls Invitational Thursday, Oct. 19.

Section 8AA playoff seeding will be finalized Friday, Oct. 20.