Raider girls third, Lakers fifth at final XC race

Frazee’s Ellie Morgan was the top area finisher placing fourth in a time of 20:37.9. Teammate Megan Danielson had a top 20 finish in 15th place running 21:32.4. The Hornets did not factor into team scoring with only three runners. Harley Stroburg ran 28:31.9 to place 85th.

Peterson finished in seventh with a time of 20:57. She was joined in the top 15 runners by teammate Taytum Nelson in 13th place (21:24.2).

The Raiders scored 129 for third place being West Central Area (69) and East Grand Forks (101).

Izzy Olson (31st-22:42.0), Beth Schauer (34th-22:53.0) and Thea Mattson (44th-23:30.1) rounded out the scoring five runners for Lake Park-Audubon.

The Laker five scored 174 to place fifth. Staples-Motley was ahead of DL in fourth place (148) behind race winner Kira Sweeney (19:44.7).

McConkey was the first DL runner to cross the finish in 24th place running 22:24.0. Carly Fritz (22:40.0) and Emily Kain (22:48.2) placed 30th and 32nd, respectively. Zoe Allen (41st-23:15.3) and Emma Fegely (47th-23:37.2) completed the Laker scoring.

The Mid-State Conference champion Lakers are off until the Section 8AA meet at Pebble Lake Golf Club in Fergus Falls Thursday, Oct 26 beginning at 4:15 p.m.

Frazee and Lake Park-Audubon run next at the Section 8A championships in Bagley, Friday, Oct 27.

Peterson is aiming for a second straight individual trip to state in her eighth-grade season. Morgan, a senior, is on pace for an impressive sixth consecutive trip to St. Olaf. Danielson, a junior, had made four appearances at state and looks to return after missing last season.

Park Rapids Invitational

Team scores: 1 West Central Area 69, 2 East Grand Forks 101, 3 Lake Park-Audubon 129, 4 Staples-Motley 148, 5 Detroit Lakes 174, 6 Pelican Rapids 182, 7 D-G-F 192, 8 Pequot Lakes 203, 9 Park Rapids 212, 10 LP-GE 251, 11 Roseau 340, 12 Breck/Wahp 348

Individual top 10

1 Kira Sweeney Staples-Motley 19:44.7

2 Lexi Bright West Central Area 19:55.7

3 Katherine Geist Crookston 20:02.0

4 Ellie Morgan Frazee 20:37.9

5 Abby Syverson Pelican Rapids 20:48.1

6 Addison Lorber Staples-Motley 20:51.3

7 Lily Peterson Lake Park-Audubon 20:57.0

8 Ashley Robben Staples-Motley 21:04.0

9 Marin Garrett East Grand Forks 21:06.0

10 Ella Van Kempen West Central Area 21:10.4

Detroit Lakes

24 Katie McConkey 22:24.0

30 Carly Fritz 22:40.0

32 Emily Kain 22:48.2

41 Zoe Allen 23:15.3

47 Emma Fegely 23:37.2

61 Cortney Brodsho 24:31.9

70 Leigh Jones 25:07.6

Lake Park-Audubon

7 Lily Peterson 20:57.0

13 Taytum Nelson 21:24.2

31 Izzy Olson 22:42.0

34 Beth Schauer 22:53.0

44 Thea Mattson 23:30.1

56 Grace Schauer 24:12.8

59 Maria Schauer 24:27.3

Frazee

4 Ellie Morgan 20:37.9

15 Megan Danielson 21:32.4

85 Harley Stroburg 28:31.9