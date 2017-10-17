Raider girls third, Lakers fifth at final XC race
Lily Peterson led the Lake Park-Audubon girls cross country team to a third place finish while Katie McConkey continued to pace the Lakers who placed fifth in the field of a dozen teams at the season finale at Headwaters Golf Course in Park Rapids Monday.
Frazee’s Ellie Morgan was the top area finisher placing fourth in a time of 20:37.9. Teammate Megan Danielson had a top 20 finish in 15th place running 21:32.4. The Hornets did not factor into team scoring with only three runners. Harley Stroburg ran 28:31.9 to place 85th.
Peterson finished in seventh with a time of 20:57. She was joined in the top 15 runners by teammate Taytum Nelson in 13th place (21:24.2).
The Raiders scored 129 for third place being West Central Area (69) and East Grand Forks (101).
Izzy Olson (31st-22:42.0), Beth Schauer (34th-22:53.0) and Thea Mattson (44th-23:30.1) rounded out the scoring five runners for Lake Park-Audubon.
The Laker five scored 174 to place fifth. Staples-Motley was ahead of DL in fourth place (148) behind race winner Kira Sweeney (19:44.7).
McConkey was the first DL runner to cross the finish in 24th place running 22:24.0. Carly Fritz (22:40.0) and Emily Kain (22:48.2) placed 30th and 32nd, respectively. Zoe Allen (41st-23:15.3) and Emma Fegely (47th-23:37.2) completed the Laker scoring.
The Mid-State Conference champion Lakers are off until the Section 8AA meet at Pebble Lake Golf Club in Fergus Falls Thursday, Oct 26 beginning at 4:15 p.m.
Frazee and Lake Park-Audubon run next at the Section 8A championships in Bagley, Friday, Oct 27.
Peterson is aiming for a second straight individual trip to state in her eighth-grade season. Morgan, a senior, is on pace for an impressive sixth consecutive trip to St. Olaf. Danielson, a junior, had made four appearances at state and looks to return after missing last season.
Park Rapids Invitational
Team scores: 1 West Central Area 69, 2 East Grand Forks 101, 3 Lake Park-Audubon 129, 4 Staples-Motley 148, 5 Detroit Lakes 174, 6 Pelican Rapids 182, 7 D-G-F 192, 8 Pequot Lakes 203, 9 Park Rapids 212, 10 LP-GE 251, 11 Roseau 340, 12 Breck/Wahp 348
Individual top 10
1 Kira Sweeney Staples-Motley 19:44.7
2 Lexi Bright West Central Area 19:55.7
3 Katherine Geist Crookston 20:02.0
4 Ellie Morgan Frazee 20:37.9
5 Abby Syverson Pelican Rapids 20:48.1
6 Addison Lorber Staples-Motley 20:51.3
7 Lily Peterson Lake Park-Audubon 20:57.0
8 Ashley Robben Staples-Motley 21:04.0
9 Marin Garrett East Grand Forks 21:06.0
10 Ella Van Kempen West Central Area 21:10.4
Detroit Lakes
24 Katie McConkey 22:24.0
30 Carly Fritz 22:40.0
32 Emily Kain 22:48.2
41 Zoe Allen 23:15.3
47 Emma Fegely 23:37.2
61 Cortney Brodsho 24:31.9
70 Leigh Jones 25:07.6
Lake Park-Audubon
7 Lily Peterson 20:57.0
13 Taytum Nelson 21:24.2
31 Izzy Olson 22:42.0
34 Beth Schauer 22:53.0
44 Thea Mattson 23:30.1
56 Grace Schauer 24:12.8
59 Maria Schauer 24:27.3
Frazee
4 Ellie Morgan 20:37.9
15 Megan Danielson 21:32.4
85 Harley Stroburg 28:31.9