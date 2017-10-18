Lakers end regular season with sweep of Hornets

The first set was close for 10 points as the teams were tied 5-5, but the Lakers kicked into gear and scored 20 of the next 31 points to take the first set handily 25-11.

Teeya Doppler had the deciding kill on set point.

Frazee grabbed a quick lead in the second but a Haidyn Gunderson tipped ball knotted the set at 10-10. The Lakers had to fend off a couple Hornet runs but Frazee could not get back in front.

Gunderson had kills to push the lead to 20-18 and 22-19 and DL played consistently behind strong serving by Courtnee Ziegler to win 25-20. Set point was a Frazee service error.

The Lakers led big in the third 22-12 but Frazee rallied to just a three-point deficit 24-21 after winning nine of 11 points.

Out of a Laker timeout, Gunderson’s kill for the match ended up in the net to get the Hornets within two points down 24-22. A service error on the next point brought an anticlimactic end to an exciting final set.

Gunderson and Doppler led the Lakers with 10 kills each. Gunderson had four aces. Ziegler served three.

Detroit Lakes finishes the regular season with a record of 13-14 overall and have won five of their last six matches. Frazee falls to 10-16.

The Lakers will find out their seed in the upcoming playoffs Friday, Oct. 20. Play is scheduled to begin the following Thursday. DL’s game will likely be on the road.