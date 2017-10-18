Lakers steamroll Prowlers to finish regular season

The Lakers scored on all five drives in the first half and the defense kept the offense on the field allowing only two first downs to Thief River Falls in the opening 24 minutes. One of those came on a facemask penalty.

DL took the opening kickoff and drove 73 yards on nine plays leading to a Cameron Erb one-yard touchdown run and Jackson Haire conversion for an early 8-0 lead.

The Laker defense forced an immediate punt from the Prowlers.

The Prowler defenders got a heavy dose of the Laker run game as DL drove 73 yards on 11 plays going up 14-0 on an Isaiah Thompson three-yard run.

TRF struggled to gain positive yards with a drive ending in three plays, an incompletion, a two-yard run and a fumble leading to another punt to end the first quarter of play.

Taking the ball at midfield, DL drove 52 yards on 10 plays to go up 20-0 when Haire found Cam Gilbertson for the first of two touchdown passes from five yards away four minutes into the second quarter.

Reed Reller picked off the Prowlers sophomore quarterback Grant Hartmann to set up a 34-yard touchdown run from Thompson.

Haire and Gilbertson connected on another five-yard touchdown run to put the Lakers one point away from running time as the halftime horn sounded.

Tristan Rader intercepted Hartmann at the Prowler 38-yard line to keep momentum rolling on the Prowlers’ first drive of the third quarter.

Brady Morris cashed in from the three yard-line to give DL a 40-0 lead.

Gabe Hanninen scored on a 36-yard run down the right sideline with five minutes remaining in the third quarter and the Lakers led 46-0.

Laker defenders continued to set up scoring opportunities when Connor Froke picked up a fumble and returned the ball to the one-yard line, but the Prowlers escaped with a touchback on a recovery of a Morris fumble on the DL’s first play.

The Prowlers got on the board early in the fourth quarter on a 10-yard run by Josh Bernier and a point-after kick by Ethan Nelson.

The Lakers improve to 3-5 overall and will have to wait out the QRF tiebreaker scenario to see if the first round playoff opponent will be a road game at Willmar or St. Cloud Apollo Tuesday, Oct. 24. Seeding will be completed Thursday, Oct. 19.

DL 14 20 12 0 - 46

TRF 0 0 0 7 - 7

First quarter

D - Erb 1 run (Haire run)

D - Thompson 3 run. (Pass failed)

Second quarter

D - Gilbertson 5 pass from Haire (pass failed)

D - Thompson 34 run (run failed)

D - Gilbertson 5 pass from Haire (Hanninen run)

Third quarter

D - Morris 3 run (kick failed)

D - Hanninen 36 run (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

T - Josh Bernier (Nelson kick)