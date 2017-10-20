The Lakers scored 1,034 points to finish above Hibbing’s 843 and 33.5 points behind 10th place Sauk Rapids-Rice (1067.5).

Tracy added a second top five finish placing fourth in the individual medley (2:14.09).

Lexi Yliniemi had DL’s second-best finish of the day scoring 343.20 points to place third in diving.

Syd Gulon had a pair of top 10 marks placing fourth in the breaststroke (1:10.47) and sixth (5:22.29) in the 500-freestyle.

Ella Henderson had a top 10 finish in seventh place swimming 25.52 in the 50-free. She just missed a second top 10 placing 11th in the 100-free (57.20).

The Lakers best relay finish was the 200-medley team of Tracy, Gulon, Evan Westrum and Henderson placing sixth (1:55.67). The same team placed seventh in the 200-freestyle relay (1:44.20) in order: Henderson, Tracy, Westrum, Gulon.

Visitation won a fifth consecutive team championship scoring 2,301 points behind a pair of first place finishes by sophomore Kali Fischer. Hutchinson placed second with 2,108.5 points and also got two first place finishes from a sophomore, Lexi Kucera.

DL made a fourth consecutive appearance at the state meet. The Lakers placed 11th in 2015, and 2016, and finished 12th in 2014, the Lakers first-ever appearance.

DL is back in action Tuesday, Oct. 24 in a battle of the top two teams in Section 8A at Bemidji.

Class A State True Team results

1. Visitation 2301

2. Hutchinson 2108.5

3. Sartell - St Stephen 1990.5

4. Delano 1634.5

5. Breck School 1559.5

6. Northfield 1476

7. Melrose Area 1204

8. Foley 1198

9. Dassel-Cokato 1186.5

10. Sauk Rapids-Rice 1067.5

11. Detroit Lakes 1034

12. Hibbing 843

200 Medley relay

1 Delano 1:50.40

6 DL (Tracy, Gulon, E. Westrum, E. Henderson) 1:55.67

27 DL (Retz, Young, M. Henderson, R. Bolar) 2:08.55

40 DL (Gilbert, Staley, Martin, J. Bolar) 2:16.14

45 DL (L. Gerdes, M. Gerdes, Ruchti, Krengel) 2:23.63

200 Freestyle

1 Lexi Kucera, Hutchinson 1:52.11

23 Kaitlyn Peterson 2:11.51

39 Abbi Smith 2:19.09

46 Josie Retz 2:25.33

48 Madi Gerdes 2:28.60

200 IM

1 Kali Fischer, Visitation 2:07.69

4 Jennifer Tracy 2:14.09

44 Maddie Henderson 2:42.86

45 Lexi Gerdes 2:43.44

47 Marin Westrum 2:45.05

50 Freestyle

1 Grace Hanson, Hutchinson 24.13

7 Ella Henderson 25.52

30 Evan Westrum 27.31 19

31 Chelsy Johnson 27.35

46 Rachael Bolar 29.34

1m Diving

1 Saylor Hawkins, Breck School 392.50

3 Lexi Yliniemi 343.20

22 Kennedy Hegg 116.20

24 Alexis Ostlie 108.80

100 Butterfly

1 Jennifer Tracy, Detroit Lakes 58.68

24 Evan Westrum 1:07.19

44 Cora Martin 1:17.08

48 Mckenna Ruchti 1:21.65

100 Freestyle

1 Lexi Kucera, Hutchinson 51.99

11 Ella Henderson 57.20

35 Chelsy Johnson 1:00.72

43 Elena Gilbert 1:04.01

500 Freestyle

1 Jordyn Wentzel, Delano 5:06.75

6 Syd Gulon 5:22.29

25 Kaitlyn Peterson 5:53.86

34 Ellie Staley 6:03.48

45 Marin Westrum 6:23.21

200-Freestyle relay

1 Hutchinson 1:38.99

7 DL (E. Henderson, Tracy, E. Westrum, Gulon) 1:44.20

29 DL (Johnson, Young, Peterson, R. Bolar) 1:53.33

38 DL (M. Henderson, Martin, J. Bolar, Smith) 1:58.29

47 DL (L. Gerdes, Krengel, Ruchti, M. Westrum) 2:07.66

100 Backstroke

1 Kali Fischer, Visitation 58.56

24 Josie Retz 1:07.93

41 Elena Gilbert 1:13.96

42 Abbi Smith 1:14.60

46 Lexi Gerdes 1:17.79

100 Breaststroke

1 Jordyn Wentzel, Delano 1:07.86

4 Syd Gulon 1:10.47

22 Madi Gerdes 1:16.76

26 Ellie Staley 1:17.94

32 Addi Young 1:19.36

400 Freestyle relay

1 Hutchinson 3:34.66

29 DL (Peterson, R. Bolar, Smith, Johnson) 4:14.14

41 DL (M. Henderson, Gilbert, Ruchti, Young) 4:25.31

42 DL (Retz, M. Westrum, Martin, Staley) 4:28.23

47 DL (J. Bolar, Krengel, McLeod, M. Gerdes) 4:54.70