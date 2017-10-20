Tracy state butterfly champ, Lakers 11th at Class A True Team
Detroit Lakes freshman Jennifer Tracy was the lone swimmer to break the one-minute barrier to capture the state Class A True Team butterfly championship and lead the Lakers to an 11th place finish Thursday at the Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.
The Lakers scored 1,034 points to finish above Hibbing’s 843 and 33.5 points behind 10th place Sauk Rapids-Rice (1067.5).
Tracy added a second top five finish placing fourth in the individual medley (2:14.09).
Lexi Yliniemi had DL’s second-best finish of the day scoring 343.20 points to place third in diving.
Syd Gulon had a pair of top 10 marks placing fourth in the breaststroke (1:10.47) and sixth (5:22.29) in the 500-freestyle.
Ella Henderson had a top 10 finish in seventh place swimming 25.52 in the 50-free. She just missed a second top 10 placing 11th in the 100-free (57.20).
The Lakers best relay finish was the 200-medley team of Tracy, Gulon, Evan Westrum and Henderson placing sixth (1:55.67). The same team placed seventh in the 200-freestyle relay (1:44.20) in order: Henderson, Tracy, Westrum, Gulon.
Visitation won a fifth consecutive team championship scoring 2,301 points behind a pair of first place finishes by sophomore Kali Fischer. Hutchinson placed second with 2,108.5 points and also got two first place finishes from a sophomore, Lexi Kucera.
DL made a fourth consecutive appearance at the state meet. The Lakers placed 11th in 2015, and 2016, and finished 12th in 2014, the Lakers first-ever appearance.
DL is back in action Tuesday, Oct. 24 in a battle of the top two teams in Section 8A at Bemidji.
Class A State True Team results
1. Visitation 2301
2. Hutchinson 2108.5
3. Sartell - St Stephen 1990.5
4. Delano 1634.5
5. Breck School 1559.5
6. Northfield 1476
7. Melrose Area 1204
8. Foley 1198
9. Dassel-Cokato 1186.5
10. Sauk Rapids-Rice 1067.5
11. Detroit Lakes 1034
12. Hibbing 843
200 Medley relay
1 Delano 1:50.40
6 DL (Tracy, Gulon, E. Westrum, E. Henderson) 1:55.67
27 DL (Retz, Young, M. Henderson, R. Bolar) 2:08.55
40 DL (Gilbert, Staley, Martin, J. Bolar) 2:16.14
45 DL (L. Gerdes, M. Gerdes, Ruchti, Krengel) 2:23.63
200 Freestyle
1 Lexi Kucera, Hutchinson 1:52.11
23 Kaitlyn Peterson 2:11.51
39 Abbi Smith 2:19.09
46 Josie Retz 2:25.33
48 Madi Gerdes 2:28.60
200 IM
1 Kali Fischer, Visitation 2:07.69
4 Jennifer Tracy 2:14.09
44 Maddie Henderson 2:42.86
45 Lexi Gerdes 2:43.44
47 Marin Westrum 2:45.05
50 Freestyle
1 Grace Hanson, Hutchinson 24.13
7 Ella Henderson 25.52
30 Evan Westrum 27.31 19
31 Chelsy Johnson 27.35
46 Rachael Bolar 29.34
1m Diving
1 Saylor Hawkins, Breck School 392.50
3 Lexi Yliniemi 343.20
22 Kennedy Hegg 116.20
24 Alexis Ostlie 108.80
100 Butterfly
1 Jennifer Tracy, Detroit Lakes 58.68
24 Evan Westrum 1:07.19
44 Cora Martin 1:17.08
48 Mckenna Ruchti 1:21.65
100 Freestyle
1 Lexi Kucera, Hutchinson 51.99
11 Ella Henderson 57.20
35 Chelsy Johnson 1:00.72
43 Elena Gilbert 1:04.01
500 Freestyle
1 Jordyn Wentzel, Delano 5:06.75
6 Syd Gulon 5:22.29
25 Kaitlyn Peterson 5:53.86
34 Ellie Staley 6:03.48
45 Marin Westrum 6:23.21
200-Freestyle relay
1 Hutchinson 1:38.99
7 DL (E. Henderson, Tracy, E. Westrum, Gulon) 1:44.20
29 DL (Johnson, Young, Peterson, R. Bolar) 1:53.33
38 DL (M. Henderson, Martin, J. Bolar, Smith) 1:58.29
47 DL (L. Gerdes, Krengel, Ruchti, M. Westrum) 2:07.66
100 Backstroke
1 Kali Fischer, Visitation 58.56
24 Josie Retz 1:07.93
41 Elena Gilbert 1:13.96
42 Abbi Smith 1:14.60
46 Lexi Gerdes 1:17.79
100 Breaststroke
1 Jordyn Wentzel, Delano 1:07.86
4 Syd Gulon 1:10.47
22 Madi Gerdes 1:16.76
26 Ellie Staley 1:17.94
32 Addi Young 1:19.36
400 Freestyle relay
1 Hutchinson 3:34.66
29 DL (Peterson, R. Bolar, Smith, Johnson) 4:14.14
41 DL (M. Henderson, Gilbert, Ruchti, Young) 4:25.31
42 DL (Retz, M. Westrum, Martin, Staley) 4:28.23
47 DL (J. Bolar, Krengel, McLeod, M. Gerdes) 4:54.70